Cruise Dining Superlatives: Our Cruise Ship Food Favorites

What's the best [fill in: pizza, steak, dessert] you ever had at sea?

If you're like us, food is a key component of your vacation experience. You plan for it ("let's visit the steakhouse on the first sea day"), you inquire about it ("where on the buffet did you find burritos?") and -- once you're back home -- you reminisce ("do you remember that luscious creme brulee we had on our Caribbean cruise?").

The staff here at Cruise Critic is no different. We talk a lot about cruise food, arguing about which menu items are "best," based on our favorite binges. To include you in our culinary-focused conversation, we've come up with our top picks for a number of foods and dining experiences, based on our collective cruise hive mind.

To find out what won our superlatives, click through the slideshow. A word of warning: You'll be drooling by the end.