Cruise Deals 2023 and Beyond to Book Now

If you haven’t yet booked your next cruise holiday, fear not. Plenty of cruise deals are popping up in our Inboxes offering everything from extra onboard spending money to money-off savings on both fly and no-fly cruises to destinations around the world.
From last-minute cruise deals to snagging a cruise deal later in 2024 and beyond, here’s our pick of what the lines are offering right now. And don’t forget to bookmark this page check back regularly as we will add more deals as we find them.
You can also visit our Find a Cruise page for on-going cruise deals.
The cruise deal: Celestyal Cruises is offering a saving of £601 per person on a select seven-night Three Continents voyage later this year.
Eligible Celestyal Cruises: There’s just one: departing Athens on 9 December 2023.
Good to know: The voyage departs just before the Christmas break kicks in, so if you’re looking for a dose of culture and history in some of the Eastern Mediterranean’s most extraordinary ports, without kids, this is a fantastic deal.
The cruise deal: Emerald Cruises is offering savings on two last-minute Mediterranean yacht cruises on luxury ships Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara.
Eligible Emerald Cruises: There are two Emerald Cruise deals 2023 available, including an eight-day Vibrant Greece & Turkey voyage from Istanbul to Rhodes, from £3,475 per person, based on a balcony suite, departing 19 August 2023. The 11-day Charming Mediterranean sailing from £3,845 per person, based on an oceanview cabin, departing from Rome to Lisbon on 4 November 2023.
Good to know: Fares include return flights if the cruise is booked and paid for in full at the time of booking.
The cruise deal: Marella Cruises is offering up to £300 off selected cruises departing between departing October to December 2023.
Eligible Marella Cruises: Voyages include the seven-night American Dream, departing Port Canaveral, Florida, on October 1, 2023, on Marella Discovery, from £1,555 per person, and seven-night Mediterranean Melody, departing Palma on October 3, 2023, on Marella Discovery 2, from £1,019 per person.
Good to know: Flights are included. Use code SAIL200 to save an extra £200 on winter 2023 sailings or use your unique code to save an extra £300 on selected 2023 sailings.
The cruise deal: Oceania Cruises is offering up to 40 percent off sailings, plus a range of extras included within the cruise fare, including shore excursions, drinks and Wi-Fi.
Eligible Oceania Cruises: There are 72 eligible voyages ranging from a seven-night Istanbul to Athens to a 28-day Singapore to Cape Town voyage.
Good to know: The offer is valid through September 30, 2023, subject to availability.
The cruise deal: P&O Cruises' bookings made on selected 2024-2025 Mediterranean voyages will get double onboard spending money of up to £640 per sea view cabin.
Eligible P&O Cruises: The offer is available on applicable new Select Price 13- and 14-night Mediterranean cruises on Arvia and Britannia during spring and summer 2024-2025, departing from Southampton. An example itinerary is the 14-night summer 2024 cruise departing August 4, 2024, on Arvia, to Spain and France, with fares from £1,799pp.
Good to know: The offer applies to bookings made by July 31, 2023. Extra onboard spending money can be used against a variety of experiences including dining in the speciality restaurants, spa treatments or shore experiences.
The cruise deal: Royal Caribbean is offering last-minute cruise deals on departures from Southampton and fly-cruises from Barcelona, Rome and Venice, including savings on selected cruises and a Kids Sail for £99 deal. The savings amount is determined by category booked and sailing length, for example on sailings of five nights or less, £40 savings for Interior and Ocean View, and Balcony cabins and £80 for Suites; on sailings six nights or longer, £80 savings for Interior, Ocean View and Balcony and £120 for Suites. Up to £120 Off savings applied as instant rebate to the price of cruise fare at checkout.
Eligible Royal Caribbean Cruises: A variety of Northern Europe, Canary Islands and Mediterranean sailings.
Good to know: Up to £120 off applies to new bookings made through August 31, 2023, on sailings departing between September 1, 2023, and December 31, 2024. Fares exclude flights.
The Kids Sail From £99 offer applies to new bookings for selected sailings made between 1 July, 2023, to 31 July, 2023, for 3rd and 4th passengers and higher that are 12 years of age and under, travelling with two adults, sharing an eligible triple or quad-occupancy stateroom, on selected 3 or more-night sailings departing on or between 1 August 2023 – 30 April 2025 (some exclusions apply, including holiday-period sailings). Royal Caribbean advises on its website that parents/carers should seek any required permission to take child out of school during term time before booking.
The cruise deal: Luxury cruise line, Silversea is offering a two-category suite upgrade on Ocean-going voyages or a one-category suite upgrade on Expedition cruises, plus $1,000 shipboard credit per suite and 15 percent reduced deposit when also booking one of the line’s itineraries around the world, departing November 2023 through May 2025.
Eligible Silversea cruises: A range of cruises are available from destinations such as Antarctica to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.
Good to know: Bookings must be made on the line’s Door-to-Door All-Inclusive fares by 31 August 2023
The cruise deal: ‘Sailors’ will get up to £900 off per cabin, plus USD $600 in free drinks on selected Mediterranean Virgin Voyages' sailings.
Eligible Virgin Voyages cruises: All voyages departing through April 2024, including French Daze & Ibiza Nights, The Irresistible Med, Greek Islands Glow and Adriatic Sea and Greek Gems.
Good to know: The offer is valid on bookings made before July 31, 2023.
The cruise deal: Windstar Cruises ‘Winter Sun Sale’ offers savings of up to 35 percent on select 2023 and 2024 Middle East and Caribbean sailings from £945 per person.
Eligible Windstar cruises: There are 80 available, including the brand-new 18-day Wonders of Arabia sailing from Athens to Dubai, a ten-day Sparkling Sands & Cities of the Persian Gulf sailing between Dubai and Muscat, a nine-day Arabian Nights & Egyptian Days sailing between Jeddah and Aqaba, an eight-day Realm of the Queen of Sheba sailing from Oman to Jeddah and a 12-day Red Sea Revelries via the Suez Canal sailing from Jeddah to Athens. Caribbean cruise deals include the seven-day Classic Caribbean sailing round trip from St Maarten, a 14-day Star Collector: Caribbean Explorations sailing round trip from St Maarten, and a six-day Windward Ways & Tobago Cays sailing from Oranjestad to Bridgetown. Winter Sun Sale prices start from just £1,224 per person for the six-day Windward Ways & Tobago Cays sailings.
Good to know: Booking must be made by July 31, 2023. Prices include all dining in multiple restaurants, use of the watersports platform and equipment, fitness classes, sauna, entertainment and port fees.