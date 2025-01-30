6 Reasons to Cruise to Croatia with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

A cruise to Croatia in the sun-soaked Eastern Mediterranean offers a holiday rich in natural beauty, culture, history and gastronomy. Sail past rugged limestone cliffs, bathe on idyllic beaches and explore UNESCO-listed old towns.
From the rugged Krka National Park, famous for its cascading waterfalls, to the ancient, honey-hued palaces of Split, here are the top six things to do on a Fred. Olsen cruise to Croatia.
Lying between soaring mountains and the sparkling sea, Dubrovnik is known as the ‘Pearl of the Adriatic’, offering a heady blend of history and architecture in dramatic natural surroundings. A must do in Dubrovnik is walk the medieval walls of the UNESCO World Heritage Old Town.
Encircling the terracotta rooftops of Old Dubrovnik, with its many churches, monasteries and palaces, the walls run for roughly 2 kms and offer unbeatable views of the jaw-dropping Gothic, Baroque and Renaissance architecture inside.
Starting from the main entrance, Pile Gate, wander the cobbled streets, taking in the 14th-century Franciscan Church and Monastery. Stroll along Stradun, the Old Town’s main thoroughfare to reach the beautiful St Blaise’s Church, Sponza Palace and Rector's Palace.
One of the many brilliant things about exploring Dubrovnik Old Town is that you can see all of this ancient citadel's main sights in a short period, including the Cathedral of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, the Clock Tower of Dubrovnik and the 13th-century Dominican Monastery. There are sun-dappled squares, plus galleries, wine bars, cafés and taverns to explore, too.
A short distance inland from Šibenik and Split lies Krka National Park. Located on the Krka River, this breathtaking park is known for its cascading seven waterfalls, including the tiered Skradinski Buk and Roski Slap. Skradinski Buk features a series of 17 cascades at a height of over 2,600 feet, making it the tallest waterfall in Krka National Park.
There are bridges across the water and designated trails you can follow that weave among the lush national park and around the waterfalls. A highlight is visiting Visovac, a tiny island on the river that’s home to a Franciscan monastery, surrounded by emerald-green cypress trees.
If you’re a fan of “Game of Thrones”, Croatia will leave you filled with awe at the familiar landmarks on offer. This gorgeous Dalmatian city features a palm tree-lined promenade and a UNESCO-listed Old Town that’s centered on the extraordinary Diocletian’s Palace. This huge, fortress-like palace was the home of Roman emperor Diocletian — the emperor’s retirement palace where he lived until his death in the year 316. Walk in the emperor’s footsteps, along Cardo (one of the main streets through the palace) and to the labyrinthine subterranean complex, where Daenerys trained her dragons in “Game of Thrones”.
Marvel at the almost 2,000-year-old Romanesque St Dominus Cathedral, next to the palace, which was once home to emperor Diocletian’s mausoleum. If you’re keen to up your daily steps, climb to the top of the cathedral’s bell tower for spectacular views of the city and the Adriatic Sea.
Korčula is a strip-thin Croatian island near Split, surrounded by the azure blue of the Adriatic and carpeted in luscious emerald forest, olive groves and vineyards. Korčula is an idyllic island to visit thanks to its many tranquil beaches and charming villages.
In the northeast of Korčula, Korčula Town has a gorgeous Old Town with narrow cobbled streets and oatmeal-coloured traditional buildings. According to legend, Korčula Town is the birthplace of Marco Polo, with a museum dedicated to the explorer and merchant in the centre of the Old Town.
After strolling around the medieval streets, relax in one of Korčula Town’s quaint restaurants, such as Pensatore Kitchen & Wine, with a scattering of sun-dappled tables offering dreamy sea views on the outdoor terrace. Take a seat for a delicious lunch of local wine, breads drizzled with olive oil, beef tartar, sardines, shrimps and other local delicacies.
In the middle of Croatia’s sizzling coastline, Sibenik is a true under-the-radar spot that’s just as beautiful as Dubrovnik and Split with a history that’s equally as rich. A former centre of maritime trade, Sibenik owes much of its dazzling architecture to the Venetians.
This hilly resort clings to a mountainside and therefore climbing steps is unavoidable. Walk to the early-16th-century St James’ Cathedral, one of the city’s two UNESCO-list sites and one of 22 churches in the city. This majestic church was built using stone from the nearby island of Brač.
Sibenik has a number of fortresses, too, including the medieval St Michael’s, St John’s and Barone Fortress, with each offering fantastic views from their elevated positions. St Nicholas’ Fortress is also UNESCO-listed, located in a strategic position, in St Anthony Channel.
Croatia isn’t the only extraordinary country to be experienced on the Dalmatian coast. Koper in Slovenia and Kotor in Montenegro are also among the highlights of a Dalmatian voyage.
Koper is a joyous resort with a medieval Old Town just a few miles south of the Italian border. Naturally, there’s plenty of Venetian influences in Koper, including the handsome 15th-century Praetorian Palace and the 12th-century Cathedral of the Assumption.
Pretty Kotor is a fortified city that lies at the inner point of the seductive Bay of Kotor, beneath the limestone Lovćen mountain. Here you can wander the UNESCO-listed Old Town as you shop for souvenirs and step inside ancient churches, such as the spectacular St. Michael’s Church in Cinema Square.
