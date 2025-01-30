6 Reasons to Cruise to Croatia with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

A cruise to Croatia in the sun-soaked Eastern Mediterranean offers a holiday rich in natural beauty, culture, history and gastronomy. Sail past rugged limestone cliffs, bathe on idyllic beaches and explore UNESCO-listed old towns.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ wonderful style of small-ship cruising on flagship Bolette, Borealis and Balmoral offers a tantalising array of departures from Southampton, Newcastle and Dover.

Fly cruises from London and Manchester are also available, ensuring that no matter where you are based, there is a sailing available to suit you.

From the rugged Krka National Park, famous for its cascading waterfalls, to the ancient, honey-hued palaces of Split, here are the top six things to do on a Fred. Olsen cruise to Croatia.