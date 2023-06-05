Nuremberg, Germany

Overview: Due to its location 100 miles north of Munich's airport, Bavaria's second-largest city is a popular starting and ending points for many Danube cruises. Nuremberg's name may be synonymous with the trials that brought German war criminals to justice, but there's more to this city than its courthouse.

Don't miss: Nuremberg Castle, home to emperors and kings from 1050 to the 1500s. From the castle, which dominates the historic center, stroll past half-timbered houses to Market Square, one of Germany's most beautiful. The sprawling National Germanic Museum, with its mix of architectural styles, originally was housed in a 14th-century monastery. It's since been expanded with neo-Gothic and contemporary styles to accommodate the museum's expanding collection. Its entrance is on the Way of Human Rights, a streetscape art installation dedicated to peace.

Independent Meanderings: World War II buffs will have plenty to see, including the former Nazi Party Rally Grounds and Courtroom 600 in the Palace of Justice, site of the Nazi war trials.

Hidden gem: For a peek at a literal hiding place, visit the "art bunkers" -- medieval beer cellars where priceless artwork was stashed for safekeeping during the war. Afterward, view some of those works in St. Sebaldus Church by the old city hall.

Active Pursuits: Many of Nuremberg's 14th- and15th-century city walls remain. Follow a 3-mile path to view the ancient gates and towers.

Insider tip: Don't leave town without sampling a Nuremberg sausage -- or three. They're spiced with mace, pepper and marjoram and weigh less than an ounce. To order like a local, ask for Drei im Weggla -- three in a bun. Try them at the uber-Bavarian Behringer's Bratwurstglocklein (Waffenhof 5). Yes, it's touristy, but it's historic, too. After all, artist Albrecht Durer, one of Nuremberg's most famous sons, dined here in the 1500s.