Cruise Critic's Free Downloadable Cruise Coloring Page

Christina Janansky
Contributor

Coloring books resurged in popularity a few years back, and it's no wonder why: Scientific studies show coloring for a few minutes a day can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels in adults.

If you're looking to boost your mood and occupy your time, grab your crayons or colored pencils and start shading with Cruise Critic's free coloring page.

Simply download the PDF below, print in landscape and you're good to go!

Click here to download.

Want to share your own coloring masterpiece? Submit your creation to our Cruise Coloring Gallery!

Updated May 14, 2020
