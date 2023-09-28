Cruise Critic’s Editors Pick Their Best Cruise Destinations by Itinerary

At Cruise Critic, our editorial staff loves to travel – and cruise. Our staffers range from folks who have only been on a handful of cruises to those who have sailed hundreds of times and who have visited every continent.

But what cruise destinations hold a special place in our editor’s hearts? We polled them about their best cruise destinations, with no rules: it could be a place they’ve sailed to dozens of times, or a bucket-list destination they’ve always wanted to visit.

Here are their choices. See which one inspires you to get out and cruise!