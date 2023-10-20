When it comes to choosing that first-time cruise vacation, the sheer number of itinerary options can be intimidating. From Alaska to the Amazon to the Caribbean to Europe, there’s a cruise and destination out there to suit every person. Finding it, however, can be another matter.
Always full of cruise-related inspiration, Cruise Critic’s editorial team has assembled a list of their top favorite cruise destinations for first-time cruisers. And, if you’re not swayed by that, check out their list of favorite inspirational itineraries, from short trips to the Caribbean to far-flung sailings to Australia’s Kimberley Coast.
Here are Cruise Critic’s best cruise itineraries for first-time cruisers.
Aaron Saunders, Senior Editor, News and Features: “There are some destinations that are just better by sea, and Alaska is one of them. Its inlets and fjords are bordered by some of the most remarkable scenery in the world, teeming with wildlife and dramatic skies. Getting to places like Sitka, Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau – or even more remote ports of call – would be downright challenging and expensive without a cruise. (Fun fact: a typical weeklong cruise costs less, on average, than a trip from Bellingham, Washington to Ketchikan on the Alaskan Marine Highway System ferry).
"My first-ever cruise was a weeklong trip to Alaska from Vancouver, and I recommend it heartily to everyone I meet. Sure, it may rain – that’s possible when you sail from a rainforest, to a rainforest. But Alaska has pulled me back again and again for that reason – it’s never the same twice. Sunny, rainy, calm, stormy, Alaska always offers up a different version of itself. And while it may lack the warm sunny beaches of the Caribbean, it makes up for it with its rich Gold Rush, Indigenous and industrial history, not to mention its abundant natural splendors like Glacier Bay.
"You’re going to want to sail out of Vancouver, Canada. Trust me on this. Vancouver departures hug the Inside Passage – the coastal waterways between mainland British Columbia and Vancouver Island. Seattle departures do not; you swing out into the open, often bumpy, Pacific Ocean instead.
Mainstream cruise lines like Disney, Holland America Line, Norwegian, Princess and Royal Caribbean all offer cruises from Vancouver to Alaska, but so do luxury lines like Seabourn, Silversea and Regent. And that means this run has a cruise to fit every style and budget.
Marilyn Borth, Assistant SEO Editor: "Many ocean cruises tend to draw in a large number of first-time cruisers, but for me, it's clear that river cruises are the true best options. European river cruises -- specifically the week-long itineraries along the Rhine River -- are superb yet underrated choices for first-time cruisers.
"Large crowds and overstimulation are general concerns for first-time cruisers, too. River cruises help alleviate this as they have far less people onboard (maximum 200 people, while ocean cruises are in the thousands).
"Plus, river cruises more so highlight destinations, since their itineraries spend more time in ports and less time on the water (there are no sea days like ocean cruises). Most shore excursions are also already included in your river cruise fare, so you can get off in port and join in on your group excursions -- or do your own thing, if you so choose.
"Age demographic onboard tends to skew a bit older for most river cruise lines (the average is typically 60-plus), but Viking is one of the best for first-time cruisers of any age as they bring in everyone being that they're the "stepping stone" line to river cruising and offer digestible prices.
"Seven nights is a perfect amount of time on the Rhine River as it's not too short nor too long, making it my pick for the best cruise itinerary for first time cruisers. I've selected the Rhine River amongst all the European rivers as it is historically one of the most popular European rivers for cruisers, is less likely to be affected by low river levels or flooding, and entails popular ports, like Amsterdam, Koblenz (Germany) and Strasbourg (France)."
Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief: "For many a first timer, a Western or Eastern Caribbean itinerary is a great place to start, but a Southern Caribbean trip should be at the top of the list.
"My favorite Southern Caribbean itineraries include port stops in the ABC islands: Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. These islands are ideal for people who love being in the water, either from great beaches or to do some snorkeling or diving.
"Celebrity Cruises offers a 10-night itinerary on Celebrity Reflection that visits all three, sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale. It’s perfect for first timers because it leaves from Florida, visits all three (other Southern itineraries skip Bonaire, which I think is the jewel of the three of them) and offers plenty of sea days for relaxing and enjoying a Celebrity ship that is both modern and refined."
Chris Gray Faust, Executive Editor: "Not every first time cruiser wants to go on a mega-cruise ship. For those who like smaller and less touristy islands, I always recommend a small ship itinerary that stops in the British Virgin Islands (or BVI).
"These islands have plenty of fun beach bars in ports such as Norman Island and Jost Van Dyke, and also lots of opportunities for snorkeling and other water spots, in places such as Virgin Gorda. SeaDream and Windstar regularly sail here, as does Emerald with its new yachts, Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara."