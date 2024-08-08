Cruise Critic Q&A With Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Critic: What have you learned in your first year at the helm of Celebrity? What are you particularly proud of?

Celebrity Apex Aerial Exterior (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

LHB: “When I first became president, I repeatedly heard from guests that they find Celebrity Cruises to be a truly unmatched vacation experience. Time and time again they’ve shared gratitude for the thoughtfulness of our crew, the richness of our onboard entertainment and activities, and the exceptional way we make our guests feel.

“In April, we launched our new brand campaign ‘Nothing Comes Close’: Celebrity elevates the premium travel category in a way that no other brand does. From the design of our ships to the experiences and the destinations we visit, nothing comes close to what we offer.

“The brand campaign’s ‘True Eye View’ of the Celebrity experience spotlights the guest’s point-of-view through their own eyes, and embraces putting the customer first in everything we do.

“It’s this emotional connection to our guests that sets us apart from the rest. They want to experience a vacation that nothing comes close to, and we’re up for the challenge.”