Cruise Critic Q&A With Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises

At Cruise Critic, one of the things we often do is try to present a broader understanding of the cruise industry that we know and love.
Cruise Critic recently sat down with Celebrity Cruises’ president Laura Hodges Bethge as part of the line’s annual President’s Cruise for an insightful look into where Celebrity is heading, and what Bethge sees as the line’s greatest strengths.
LHB: “When I first became president, I repeatedly heard from guests that they find Celebrity Cruises to be a truly unmatched vacation experience. Time and time again they’ve shared gratitude for the thoughtfulness of our crew, the richness of our onboard entertainment and activities, and the exceptional way we make our guests feel.
“In April, we launched our new brand campaign ‘Nothing Comes Close’: Celebrity elevates the premium travel category in a way that no other brand does. From the design of our ships to the experiences and the destinations we visit, nothing comes close to what we offer.
“The brand campaign’s ‘True Eye View’ of the Celebrity experience spotlights the guest’s point-of-view through their own eyes, and embraces putting the customer first in everything we do.
“It’s this emotional connection to our guests that sets us apart from the rest. They want to experience a vacation that nothing comes close to, and we’re up for the challenge.”
LHB: “I am so excited that the construction of Celebrity Xcel, the fifth ship in our game-changing Edge-class, officially began on June 13, 2024 with the laying of the first keel [plate].
“While I can't disclose too many details just yet, I can reveal that Celebrity Xcel will introduce seven new experiences that live up to [its] name in every way. We've designed these ships with our guests in mind, offering experiences unlike any other at sea.
“Celebrity Xcel will also feature the industry's first tri-fuel engine, meaning the engine can run on biofuels, methanol, and traditional marine fuels. This innovative feature is part of our decades-long commitment to sustainability and advances our energy transition efforts under Royal Caribbean Group’s SEA the Future platform. With every new ship, we strive to sustain the planet, energize communities, and accelerate innovation, so that we continue to deliver the best premium vacation experience responsibly.
“Celebrity Xcel will debut in November 2025, sailing from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean. Offering seven-night itineraries for her inaugural season, sailings will alternate between the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Cayman Islands, as well as Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard these exciting journeys, which are now open for booking.”
LHB: “We have a great mix of guests covering all ages and demographics. However, our sweet spot tends to be guests who appreciate elevated travel experiences, and those who are both active and curious. Celebrity guests all share a common interest: they’re looking for cruises that offer the intimate feel and thoughtful service of smaller ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones.”
With interest in cruising at an all-time high and a shift in spending towards unique and elevated experiences at sea, I’m looking forward to further developing this offering to build on its unparalleled luxury and convenience.
“When it comes to my favorite place on board, it has to be the Martini Bar on our Edge-class ships. The venue changes in energy throughout the day with entertainment really picking up the energy after dinner and well into the evening. Positioned in the Grand Plaza, Martini Bar naturally becomes the heart of the ship and I love how the open design encourages interaction between guests.”
LHB: “What I love most about the President’s Cruise is getting to know our Captain’s Club members. It's incredibly rewarding to hear their stories, understand their perspectives, and experience Celebrity through their eyes.
The feedback and ideas I receive from our guests while onboard are instrumental in shaping the future of Celebrity Cruises, allowing us to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that truly resonate with our guests.”
Laura Hodges Bethge held an informal discussion on Cruise Critic’s Celebrity message boards. Head over to read the entire conversation, including questions and answers from Cruise Critic’s own members.