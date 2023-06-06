Cruise Critic Podcast: Your Guide to Cruise Ship Buffets

Find us: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud

Editors Gina Kramer, Brittany Chrusciel and Ashley Kosciolek of Cruise Critic discuss everything you need to know about cruise ship buffets, including etiquette advice and dining hacks.

Highlights

Buffets offer the most variety and flexibility for dining on your cruise

All the options at the buffet allow you to get creative with your dining experience (dessert first anyone?)

If you want to eat quickly make a point to avoid the buffet during peak times like embarkation day lunch

Mind your manners when in the buffet and keep your hands clean

