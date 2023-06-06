  • Write a Review
Cruise Critic Podcast: Cruise Trends With Carolyn Spencer Brown

Cruise Critic
Staff

Summary

Carolyn Spencer Brown, Cruise Critic's Editor in Chief, speaks on cruise industry trends, including destination-immersive cruising and China's influence on international cruising.

Highlights

  • Immersive destination-focused cruises are blending expedition cruise itineraries with luxury amenities to create light adventure vacation experiences

  • Expedition cruise lines like Lindblad offer the chance to visit hard-to-reach destinations or to see more traditional itineraries with fresh eyes

  • The Asian travel market is gaining influence in the international cruise industry

  • China has already influenced international cruising in ways that we take for granted

Have a question? Email us at podcast@cruisecritic.com,or leave a voicemail at 609-583-0108.

Music by Tilman Sillescu, BMI of Universal Soundrangers Music, BMI; Sound effects from gollamar, Benboncan and ingsey101 of freesound.org

Updated January 08, 2020
