Cruise Critic Members Share 6 Tips on Planning a Transatlantic Cruise

Most cruises have a pattern: sailing, a port call, a shore excursion and then repeat. But when you're taking a ship across the ocean on a transatlantic crossing everything changes. With up to a week -- or more -- of uninterrupted time spent on the sea without stops at ports of call, it's like learning to cruise all over again.

In this case, what's intriguing about a transatlantic cruise, also known as an ocean crossing, is that the journey is far more important than the destination. Your ship is your entire vacation, not merely a means of transportation.

A transatlantic voyage offers an embarrassment of riches. On crossings, ships put on a rich menu of activities and opportunities, so many that you might need some help sorting them out. Or not. As Cruise Critic member David Mississauga puts it: "One of my favorite activities on 'sea days' is doing nothing and I have difficulty finding time to do that."

With that said, here are some transatlantic tips from those who best know this special style of travel: We talked to Cruise Critic travelers whose cumulative sea mileage would put Christopher Columbus' world-exploring voyages to shame.