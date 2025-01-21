When Royal Caribbean launched the 7,600-passenger Icon of the Seas in January 2024, it was a game changer.
This big, bustling ship, made up of 20 decks divided into eight neighborhoods, is jam packed with family-focused fun and a bevy of industry and fleetwide firsts, from the largest water park at sea to the largest swim-up bar at sea and the largest ice skating rink in the fleet, too. There’s even a neighborhood dedicated to toddler and preschoolers — yet another first for the fleet — and a whopping half of the 28 cabin categories are new as well.
For families and groups looking for a jam-packed ship full of entertainment and options, Icon of the Seas has more of, well, everything. “The world’s largest ship delivered on its promise,” explained Cruise Critic Editor in Chief Colleen McDaniel in her nuanced review last January. The ship also won Cruise Critic’s Ship of the Year in the 2024 Best in Cruise awards.
With a second Icon-class ship, Star of the Seas, debuting later this year and plans for a third well under way, Cruise Critic thought it would be a good time to look back on what real cruisers say about Icon of the Seas. Here’s what Cruise Critic members have said about this revolutionary new ship.
The Pearl in the Royal Promenade on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
“Icon of the Seas is a stunning vessel, truly living up to its name. From the moment we stepped onboard, we were impressed by the spacious design. Despite the ship’s size, it never felt overwhelmingly big.” — Chodnet
“The Promenade was huge with plenty of places to sit and relax. All over the ship are beautiful places to relax and enjoy the views.” — ibijim
“Mostly very well designed and the interiors are a huge upgrade on the Oasis Class. You can actually see the sea for a start! The Pearl and the Pearl cafe were winners for me and Central Park was beautiful. The ship does a reasonably good job of managing its passengers. The only time you really feel the number of people is around the pools on sea days.For such a huge ship its mostly very easy to navigate, except for the pool decks. They're a bit of a maze with too many dead ends and nooks to get stuck in. I also think the pools are too small.” — Sapphire180
The Hideaway infinity pool on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
“Blown away by this ship. Royal Caribbean has put everything they have learned into one offering and it totally surpassed our expectations. A huge boat that didn’t feel crowded, with ample seating and space in every venue. Plenty of windows give a real feeling of connection with the sea. And real memorable “highlight” areas such as the infinity pool at aft.” — Galvanator
“Overall this is an absolutely amazing ship … leaps and bounds ahead of anything else in the RCL, NCL, or Carnival lines. We are two late-twenty/early-thirty childless females who have been on 20+ cruises and this is by far our favorite ship. It truly is unlike any other and feels like every inch of the ship was considered. We were told this sailing was one of the first at full capacity and, save for high traffic areas during absolute peak times (i.e., the buffet on embarkation day, or the pools during seas day at the height of the afternoon) the ship truly did not ever feel busy.” — Dmkaminski
“I was concerned that on a ship with 7,200 guests, it was going to feel crowded at times (as Utopia did), but we never felt crowded throughout the entire cruise. On Utopia there were pinch points where you really felt the big crowds (getting in/out of shows, meals, the casino, etc), but that wasn't something we encountered on the Icon. Even doing things like rock climbing or Flowrider, the lines were short. When we did the slides for the second time later in the week, the lines were 20-30 minutes, so I guess that's one area where we did wait, but for the most part things were great and not crowded at all.” — FamilyAtSea.travel
“Even though there were over 9,000 people on the boat, you would not know it. Very rarely did we have to wait for an elevator more than one minute.” — Wisjam
“We sailed with approximately 7,000 passengers of which approximately 2,700 were children (Spring Break), and every time I sat in the hot tub it felt like all 2,700 kids were in it as well. To escape kids, go to the Hideaway Cove, which has two large hot tubs and pools.” — starfish327
Food stations at the Windjammer buffet on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
“Our MDR experiences were highlights. We always went for breakfast and dinner. The MDR dinner menu still has plenty of choices with more options than a person could sample in a week. We enjoyed a leisurely, well-served, delicious dinner every night.” — 2IACruisers
“Main dining hall and Windjammer was incredible. I feel like we ate around the world. Lobsters to jerk chicken, it was awesome.” — Gurmukh Kang
“This was probably the best cruise experience we have ever had. We ate in Windjammer every night except one and we did Izumi that night. The food was just amazing this time. Better than any of their other ships.” — MamaT70
“Everything was excellent for us, including a stunning offering of stone crabs and lobster tails in the Windjammer one afternoon.” — chosen
El Loco Fresh in the Chill Island neighborhood on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
“One of our favorite spots was El Loco Fresh. Tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos with a salsa bar, etc.: It’s easy and tasty. We ate here multiple times. Another option was the Aqua Dome Marketplace. Obviously located in that Aqua Dome neighborhood, you have essentially a food court, which includes crepes, Greek, mac and cheese, Asian and sandwiches. Our favorite spot was the Surfside Eatery. We ate here multiple times for multiple reasons. Firstly, it was super easy to get to from our room. Also, it was oddly never busy. It essentially was like the Windjammer with scaled down options.” — rrosenbaum78
“Chops and Hooked were terrific specialty restaurants. We went to each for lunch. Great venues, with terrific service, and excellent food. Well worth the price for lunch.” — Bernie Pleskoff
“Izumi Hibachi: We were pleasantly surprised by how good this specialty dining experience was. The food was exceptional, and the show element was very entertaining. Highly recommend for anyone who loves hibachi.” — chodnett
Trellis Wine Bar in Central Park on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
“F-1 Central Park View Balcony Stateroom was fantastic. This is a traditional balcony stateroom right under the pool deck. It can accommodate 4 people and everyone was comfortable. We did not hear any noise and, with it being a traditional balcony, adults could go sit outside and listen to the music in Central Park while the kids relaxed or slept in the room. The separate spaces blocked the noise between them well.” — eml626
“We stayed in a Surfside Family Suite. EPIC FAIL. Terrible room design. Horrible storage. Closet doors won't close if you try to use your own hangers and shelf in the middle of hanging area prevents being able to hang anything longer than a shirt! The drawer in the make-up vanity can't even hold a hair brush. Pointless ‘kid nook’ with ‘bed’ that will only sleep 2 five year olds. Kid nook storage is 2 small cabinets that are about 10" deep! Room is painfully far away from Suite Neighborhood. Did like split bathroom/water closet, but the water closet is way too cramped and door needs to open out. Stateroom attendant Jackson was the saving grace for it.” — MediGatoRx
An balcony cabin on Icon of the Seas. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
“The ship is gorgeous! My husband and I had an ocean-view balcony room on deck 14. The room was very clean, smelled new, and our room attendant was very friendly and accommodating.” — NikiA
“Beautiful new ship with a lot of problems. We had a terrible experience and when we asked customer service for help it only got worse. Our balcony suite had a serious noise issue at the sliding balcony door. It banged loudly 24 x 7. It was impossible to sleep. First they offered ear plugs, then to sleep in a separate room. Finally they moved us. When we asked for compensation we got the run around and were offered 10% off our next cruise.” — GMan1967
Thrill Island on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
“Attractions not included are very, very pricey, I think way too much. Last time I went on a cruise [it] didn’t feel as much business, [so I] didn’t like this new approach. I know they have to make money, but not ALL that much. It’s way too much.” — Carla da Silva
“Water Slides: hour long wait most of the time. very strict, VERY slow, every single time they weigh you, then give you 30 seconds of instruction on how to sit in an inner tube down a slide. Just lame and disappointing, my kid was upset, the slides looked awesome on YouTube but the experience was terrible in real life.” — JustaGuyonaBoat
“We were very disappointed in Icon, didn’t like the neighborhood concept and the pools sucked. Only one pool packed like sardines and every other pool was essentially a carnival dunk tank. Crowds everywhere can’t do anything without bumping into someone. Slides are great but not when your 7 year old isn’t tall enough and the surface area seems better suited for ages 2-5.” — cruisers122024
The stage production of The Wizard of Oz takes place in Icon of the Seas' Royal Theater (Photo: Jorge Oliver)
“Entertainment was very good. ‘Wizard of Oz’ was awesome. Ice show storyline was a little strange, but entertaining. Water show was good. Comedians were great. — MikeACY
“The first show was ‘Aqua Action’ and we have never seen such a spectacular show on land nor sea. Truly a feast for the senses. This is a must not miss. ‘Wizard of Oz’ comes in second and was also magnificent — truly Broadway class. Skating show was good but nothing much new. But we always love it.” — BecciBoo
“They brought the best musicians and singers from other ships. Good house band and an additional feature band called ‘Legends of Classic Rock.’ They were former members of big name bands of the 70s. ‘Wizard of Oz’ is far and away the best theater production ever on Royal Caribbean. They have a 15 member orchestra with strings dedicated to this show. Just fabulous. The comedy club had three comedians instead of the normal two person line up. No losers in the bunch.” — cruisetiludrop
Dueling Pianos on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
“Duelling Pianos: we'd heard about and we were expecting a fun, laughter filled, experience, but it surpassed expectations. We went three times!” — MidDownwind
“Dueling Pianos was fabulous, with two great singers that I saw the first night and the crowd was really into the show. Bolero’s has a hopping new space on Deck 6 at one end of the promenade. Schooner Bar is right across from Bolero’s and it was probably the quietest of the venues.” — CruisingWalter
“The House band at Boleros was incredible !! I am not a good dancer and especially not Latin dancing, but I got up and tried because the music and vibe was so good! Special mention to Roman at Boleros for looking after me!” — Daveyd87
Swim & Tonic swim-up bar on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)
“The swim-up bar is way too small and allows children. Kids. Kids everywhere. I felt like we were at Disneyland. I’m not a ‘kid hater,’ but it’s tough to relax with barefoot kids in swimsuits running all over the buffet, up and down stairs, and constantly splashing in every area they can … while you're trying to enjoy a cocktail.” — AZDivers
Icon of the Seas docked at Hideaway Beach at Perfect Day at CocoCay. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
“Everyone was super friendly and helpful. Getting on and off at ports was a breeze — fast and easy.” — Lorinda M Price
“Our favorite port was Perfect Day at CocoCay. We really loved it. Royal has done a great job with this island. We were there in January, and it is even better now. We stayed in the adult section — and everything was perfect!” — Cruise a holic
“Nickel & dime for services I think should be included in the price of my cruise:
Example- Towels?! That’s right if you are going to any ports of call destinations or choose to partake in the crowded pools/hot tubs, there is a fee for your towels.” — Misha99
“We chose walk-off departure with our bags and were on Deck 5 at 6:45am - it turns out with about 500 others with the same idea. Once the line started moving, we were off the ship by 7:30am and in our car and gone by 7:40am to beat the Miami traffic. If we had to do it again, we would wait until 7:30am for a walk-off or try to get an early group departure. Immigration and customs clearance was a breeze, no line (passport control used photo recognition, no passports needed). Again, RCL does a great job moving 7000 passengers on and off the ship.” — TTOM
“The new elevators are wonderful (you select your floor before the elevator is called) and fixes the craziness around crowding elevators and people jumping in front of each that you see on other ships. Embarkation and disembarkation was smooth and they even have an escalator to the gangway in the center of the ship for ports of call. Best cruise we've been on!” — Chosen2945