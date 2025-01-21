Generally, Icon of the Seas Doesn’t Feel Too Crowded, Despite Giant Size

The Hideaway infinity pool on Icon of the Seas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

“Blown away by this ship. Royal Caribbean has put everything they have learned into one offering and it totally surpassed our expectations. A huge boat that didn’t feel crowded, with ample seating and space in every venue. Plenty of windows give a real feeling of connection with the sea. And real memorable “highlight” areas such as the infinity pool at aft.” — Galvanator

“Overall this is an absolutely amazing ship … leaps and bounds ahead of anything else in the RCL, NCL, or Carnival lines. We are two late-twenty/early-thirty childless females who have been on 20+ cruises and this is by far our favorite ship. It truly is unlike any other and feels like every inch of the ship was considered. We were told this sailing was one of the first at full capacity and, save for high traffic areas during absolute peak times (i.e., the buffet on embarkation day, or the pools during seas day at the height of the afternoon) the ship truly did not ever feel busy.” — Dmkaminsk i

“I was concerned that on a ship with 7,200 guests, it was going to feel crowded at times (as Utopia did), but we never felt crowded throughout the entire cruise. On Utopia there were pinch points where you really felt the big crowds (getting in/out of shows, meals, the casino, etc), but that wasn't something we encountered on the Icon. Even doing things like rock climbing or Flowrider, the lines were short. When we did the slides for the second time later in the week, the lines were 20-30 minutes, so I guess that's one area where we did wait, but for the most part things were great and not crowded at all.” — FamilyAtSea.travel

“Even though there were over 9,000 people on the boat, you would not know it. Very rarely did we have to wait for an elevator more than one minute.” — Wisjam