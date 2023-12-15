Cruise Critic's Editors Pick Their Favorite Cruise Moments of 2023

Wine and Biking a Winner with Backroads and AmaWaterways

Bikers on a Backroads cruise get the day's plans from the Backroads team. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Colleen McDaniel, Editor in Chief: "When you cruise for a living, it's usually tough to pick just one experience that stands out. This year, though, the moment that still makes me smile months later is one I had on a vacation with AmaWaterways and Backroads.

"The river cruise line and brilliant active travel company have had a years-long partnership, where passengers book through Backroads and enjoy a river cruise that has them biking (or hiking) each day, then onboard for relaxation each night.

"My husband and I took a trip on AmaDolce through the Bordeaux French wine region. I am active and had been preparing for this trip on my Peloton and with my road bike for months, but I still was a little nervous I wasn't in "biking shape" to keep up with our fellow guests. Less than a mile into our first ride, my fears melted away. This would be an amazing active adventure.

"That "ah" moment hit near the end of the cruise, when our team of 16 biked 39 miles from Cadillac to Bordeaux, while the non-Backroads guests stayed onboard as the ship was scheduled to meet us and pick us up. We arrived to the meeting point before the ship did, and Backroads, as always, had set us up with amazing snacks and drinks. And then the music started, through someone's phone and a Bluetooth speaker.

"By the time AmaDolce showed up, we were dancing and singing our hearts out, wringing all the joy we could from this fantastic wine and biking voyage, that had us pedal a total of 202 miles over the course of a week. I can't wait to do it again!"