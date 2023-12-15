Cruise Critic's Editors Pick Their Cruise Resolutions for 2024

Stay Away From the Buffet!

Cake display on Celebrity Ascent (Image: Adam Coulter)

Adam Coulter, Executive Editor, Cruise Critic U.K. & Australia: "I have a number of cruise resolutions I'm hoping to make in 2024, including:

1. Stop taking the elevator. OK, this is acceptable to go up, but not down.

2. Stop eating a “Full English Breakfast” every morning. I have a bowl of cereal at home, do I really need two eggs, two pieces of toast, smoked salmon, pain au chocolat and bacon every morning on my cruise? I do not.

3. Do you really need a starter, main and dessert every single night? (see Point 2).

4. A nightcap is never a good idea. OK, maybe on the first and last nights, but you know how most people don’t drink every single night at home? Same principle.

5. Try and keep my cabin vaguely tidy. My cabin steward works so hard, he/she does not need to tidy up after me too.

6. Go to the gym. Even if it’s just to see it.

7. Stop leaving stuff behind. USBs. Water bottles. Shoes. Children (I made that last one up. Promise).

The Resort Deck on Celebrity Ascent (Image: Adam Coulter)

8. Enjoy the ship! As a cruise writer, I spend a lot of time writing about the ship and not enough time experiencing the ship. I resolve to keep writing, but also pause to soak up the atmosphere onboard. Maybe even go for a swim or sunbathe?

9. Try new lines. I’ve got to admit, I’m a creature of habit – there are certain lines and ships I love (see Cruise Critic’s Editors Pick Their Favorite Cruise Moment of 2023) and will go back to time and again, but maybe next year is the time to get out of my comfort zone?"