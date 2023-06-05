Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards Turns 10: What Lines Have Won the Most?

Since they debuted in 2011, the prestigious Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice Awards have been a mainstay of the cruise world, with cruise lines anxiously hoping to find themselves at the top of the consumer-led awards.

The awards are based on the top ratings and reviews submitted by Cruise Critic members, and cover all kinds of cruise ships, from large to mid-sized to small. A river cruise ship category was added in 2019.

The four ship-size categories are based on the following passenger capacity ranges: Large (2,000-plus passengers), Mid-Size (1,200 - 1,999), Small-Mid (400 - 1,199) and Small (fewer than 400).

Because they are based on consumer reviews, the awards sometimes shine a light on smaller cruise lines that aren't as well known. In 2016, for example, the small Island Windjammer ship Sagitta received top marks for dining and value. The French cruise line Ponant has also placed at the top, and the Cruise Critic readers who make it onto the Tahiti-based ship Paul Gauguin tend to give it enough top marks to propel it into the winners' circle.

Some fan favorites have emerged over the years, however. Viking Ocean appeared on the list first in 2016, just two years after the spinoff of the popular river line launched. Celebrity Cruises' expedition ships in the Galapagos also win rave reviews in the small ship category.

In case you missed it, here are the most recent Cruisers Choice overall award-winners from 2020, as well as some of highlighted top winners over the years. The 2020 awards are based on reviews for sailings taken in 2019.