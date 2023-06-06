With the new monarch, King Charles III, set to be coronated in a dazzling ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey, spectacular celebrations are being planned up and down the land … and at sea.

Princess Cruises was the first line to announce its plans for the celebratory weekend, with other lines following with street party-style festivities, royal-themed talks and trivia among the programming.

Find out what the cruise lines are doing to mark King Charles III’s coronation below. We will update this article as cruise lines reveal their coronation weekend plans.