Cruise Competitions: How to Win Free Cruises and Perks

A free cruise can be won by entering one of the many cruise contests promoted online for Australians. To win a free cruise, you usually only need to provide your contact details, write a clever sentence, or share your best photo or video.

Check out our list of cruise sweepstakes below, organised by expiry date. (Be sure to check the dates before entering.)

Mekong River - Scenic

What You Win: An all-inclusive luxury Mekong cruise and tour for two, across Southeast Asia.

How to Enter: Submit your name, postal address and phone number to go in the draw to win this trip of a lifetime.

Where to Enter: Scenic

Closing Date: 3 September 2017

South Pacific - Carnival

What You Win: A 12-night cruise aboard Carnival Spirit staying in a balcony cabin. The ship leaves Sydney on 11 November 2017 and visits Noumea, Port Denarau, Suva, Mystery Island and the Isle of Pines before cruising back to Sydney.

How to Enter: Answer the following question in 25 words or less: “Where’s the next destination you would like to cruise and why?”

Where to Enter: Cruise1st

Closing Date: 29 September 2017

Europe - APT

What You Win: A stunning European river cruise with APT for you and three others, valued at over $40,000.

How to Enter: Explain in 25 words or less why you would like to go cruising with APT with your best friends in Europe.

Where to Enter: Now To Love

Closing Date: 5 November 2017

South Pacific - Royal Caribbean

What You Win: A seven-night South Pacific tropical cruise on-board Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas, sailing in a twin-share balcony cabin valued at $2,500.

How to Enter: Answer three multiple-choice questions about your next holiday.

Where to Enter: Cruise Megastore

Closing Date: 31 December 2017

Tasmania - Royal Caribbean

What You Win: A five-night cruise for two people in a balcony cabin on Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas, departing from Sydney to Tasmania on 8 March, 2018.

How to Enter: Simply register your contact details in the online form.

Where to Enter: Vision Cruise

Closing Date: 31 September 2017