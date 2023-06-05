Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Cruise Entertainment

Catch a Show

If your granddaughter's rendition of musical numbers from "Frozen" isn't satisfying the need for a riveting stage performance, there are a few ways you can manage to attend a nightly show without boarding a cruise ship.

Bring Broadway into your living room by streaming a number of performances on BroadwayHD -- each subscription comes with a one-week free trial (just remember to cancel before you have to pay). Or, for something even more high-brow, stream performances from the Metropolitan Opera with nightly broadcasts on MetOpera.org.

If you're craving some live music, YouTube is always a solid resource, but don't forget to check archived Facebook Live sessions or pinned Instagram stories from your favorite bands and artists -- you might be surprised to find what you can jam to without stepping out your front door. Tour provider Viator is now offering a variety of virtual experiences as part of its #RoamFromHome initiative, and that includes the 2020 season of the Sydney Opera House, flamenco shows in Madrid, concerts at the Grand Ole Opry, or even a virtual experience at London's Twickenham rugby stadium.

If all else fails, your family can re-create a Movies Under the Stars scenario. If you happen to have a projector and can stream TV into your backyard (don't forget the popcorn and blankets) -- voila! -- it's a movie, or anything else you want to watch, under the open sky (just not at sea).