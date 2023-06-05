Vaccine Rollout Will Make an Impact

The worldwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is underway, and this is likely to affect the industry in a positive way.

Still undecided by most lines is whether to require crew to be vaccinated, passengers to get the jab or both. The issue is further complicated by the fact that different countries are using different vaccines, and there's no real consensus on how long immunity lasts.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings was the first major cruise company to say it was looking into require crew to be vaccinated. Royal Caribbean confirmed in February 2021 that it would require crew to be vaccinated and is launching its first fully vaccinated ship, the new Odyssey of the Seas, in Israel, beginning in May. Neither Carnival Corporation or MSC Cruises have followed suit -- yet.

Several lines have now said that they will require passengers to be vaccinated before boarding. Saga in the U.K. was the first, followed by American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines in the U.S., which also said all crew and staff would need to be vaccinated as well. (Saga has said it will not have a vaccination requirement for its crew.) Crystal Cruises has also added a vaccine mandate for its entire fleet.

On Europe's rivers, Globus travel, which oversees Avalon Waterways, has said that passengers can present proof of a vaccine as one condition for boarding; if people aren't or haven't gotten the vaccine, they can present proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of immunity from a recent infection. Celestyal Cruises also has said proof of vaccination could replace the requirement for negative COVID-19 test results.

While there are some unknowns with the vaccine, including if people who have been immunized can spread COVID-19 as well as how long protection lasts, it's safe to predict that as more people around the world receive vaccines, herd immunity will build and travel will open up.

It might also be likely that countries and ports require proof of a vaccination before entry. This probably is what many cruise lines would prefer so they aren't put in the position of making vaccines mandatory for passengers. (As employers, the cruise lines are well within their rights to require them for crew.)

Still, Cruise Critic's ongoing reader sentiment surveys have found that an overwhelming percentage of travelers -- 80 percent, of more than 5,000 respondents -- said they would get the vaccine if it was required to cruise. Only 6 percent said it would be a deterrent. Another 85 percent of those surveyed said they would be more likely to take a cruise if crew members were required to be vaccinated.

Even with vaccines, the health and safety precautions developed in 2020 -- mask wearing, social distancing, contract tracing and ship-sponsored shore excursions -- are likely to extend throughout this year.