Royal Caribbean’s first of two cruises on Ovation of the Seas in partnership with Ponting Wines has set sail. The second innings of this seven-night itinerary, roundtrip from Sydney to Adelaide and Hobart, is scheduled for March 2025. I was onboard in November to test (no cricket pun intended) the experience. Here’s what to expect.
Ponting Wines is a collaboration between former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting, one of the world’s greatest batsmen, and Ben Riggs, an award-winning winemaker from South Australia.
Unfortunately, as the new head coach of the Punjab Kings, Ricky Ponting was not onboard – he was busy bidding for players at the Indian Premier League auction in Saudi Arabia – but Riggs was.
On the forthcoming March cruise, it is possible (but not guaranteed) that Ponting will toast a “virtual cheers” via video with guests on the Adelaide Oval excursion.
Ricky Ponting with a model of Ovation of the Seas on a cricket bat (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
As a child, I grew up watching cricket on TV and going to matches at the SCG with my brother and father. As an adult, I became more of a wine fan. It’s not often you get to combine both interests on a cruise. Even for those with no interest in the sport, Ricky Ponting is a household name in Australia, from his glory days in the 1990s to 2013 and more recent career as a commentator, coach and author.
For wine connoisseurs, Riggs has been a major player in the wine industry for 35 years, largely at McLaren Vale’s esteemed Wirra Wirra but also in Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Greece and Italy, where his vintages have been recognised with more than 100 trophies, gold medals and awards. In 2001, he also founded his own label, Riggs Wine Co.
Many of the passengers who attended Royal Caribbean’s Ponting-themed activities were couples – mostly cricket-loving men and wine-loving women – so it’s fun to do together, sharing your passions at the same time.
The cruise aboard Ovation of the Seas operates as a normal sailing, but passengers can join Riggs for a wine-tasting class (US$35 per person), a Q&A session (free) and/or a shore excursion to Adelaide Oval including tastings of the brand’s premium wines (US$314). Participating in these three activities creates a supplementary experience with opportunities to learn about winemaking, wine-pairing and Ponting’s career.
Ben Riggs wine Q&A on Ovation of the Seas (Photo: Louise Goldsbury)
The vast majority of people on this 4,180-passenger ship do not get involved in the wine events, which makes it feels quite exclusive. Around 40 people attended the first tasting, held in the cosy Vintages wine bar on the second afternoon of the cruise. Slightly fewer guests went on the Adelaide Oval tour, but more than 200 turned up for the onboard Q&A in Ovation of the Seas’ Two70 venue.
At each event, Riggs describes the wines, explains the collaboration with Ponting, and tells a few amusing anecdotes about working with him. As he says, this is “not another celebrity wine brand”, as Ponting is co-owner and deeply involved in each step of the business.
Wine tasting onboard Ovation of the Seas (Photo: Louise Goldsbury)
The whites and reds in the collection are a tribute to Ponting’s career or cricketing terms, while the Rianna rosé is named after his wife, who introduced him to wine.
At the Vintages tasting session, I learned some of the names suggest the best time to drink them. For example, First Session Sauvignon Blanc works before a meal, and Close of Play Cabernet Sauvignon is crafted as the perfect finale.
The Pinnacle McLaren Vale Shiraz honours the most famous cricket competition, the Ashes, with its powerful flavour. The Milestone 127 Shiraz marks Ponting’s maiden century at his first Ashes Test, and the 140 Chardonnay reflects his score at the 2003 World Cup Final.
Mowbray Boy Pinot Noir acknowledges his formative years at Tasmania’s Mowbray Cricket Club. Ponting and Riggs travelled around the nearby Tamar Valley to select the grapes for this wine.
Ricky Ponting (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
On Royal Caribbean ships in Australia, Ponting Wines is the cheapest range by the glass, priced from US$9 to US$12. Bottles start at US$35. “It’s crazy, it’s not much more than retail prices. When you look at the wine list on this ship, it’s the best value wine by a long way,” says Riggs.
Launched in 2019, the collection has won many awards. At the Decanter World Wine Awards, the 2018 Ponting 366 received Platinum and 97 points, and the 2019 received Gold and 95 points. At the International Wine and Spirits Competition, the 2022 The Pinnacle received Gold and 95 points. The 127 Shiraz received a Double Gold at the China Wine & Spirits Awards. At the London Wine Competition, the 2022 Mowbray Boy Pinot Noir received 88 points and the 2020 Shiraz received 87 points.
Beyond the two special sailings, Ponting Wines are available on all Australian departures on Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas. Once booked, you can order by the glass or bottle at any of the ships’ bars and restaurants, or sign up for a Ponting Wines tasting hosted by the Vintages sommelier.
Adelaide Oval (Photo: Louise Goldsbury)
I most enjoyed going behind the scenes at one of the world’s legendary sporting venues. Royal Caribbean’s four-hour excursion, ‘Iconic Cricket and Wine Experience and Adelaide Oval’, includes a guided tour followed by an onsite tasting of premium wines.
Behind the scenes at the Adelaide Oval (Photo: Louise Goldsbury)
A highlight is stepping inside the ground’s historic scoreboard, erected in 1911. The original control panel, with handwritten names and rudimentary wiring, is like an antique. We were also led to other excellent vantage points such as the media gallery where journalists have the best view of the pitch.
Wine tasting at Adelaide Oval (Photo: Louise Goldsbury)
Adelaide Oval is also home to a museum dedicated to cricket legend Sir Donald Bradman as well as displays of AFL (Australian Football League) memorabilia. After exploring these sections, the wine-tasting is held in the AFL Premiership Suite, hosted by Riggs and business partner David Krenich.
Wine and food pairing at the Adelaide Oval (Photo: Louise Goldsbury)
Five wines are paired with canapes, and guests are invited to purchase a case including free home delivery (within Australia) and a bonus bottle of premium wine.
Hobart, Tasmania, with Mt. Wellington in the background (Photo: Silversea)
Royal Caribbean offers several other wine-themed excursions on this cruise. In Adelaide, ‘A Taste of the Barossa’ is a half-day tour to two wineries, and the five-hour ‘Adelaide and Wine Experience’ combines a city tour with a winery in Adelaide Hills.
In Hobart, the ‘Oysters and Wine’ excursion visits the Barilla Bay Oyster Farm and the Meadowbank Winery. The ‘Channel Epicurean Expedition’ also stops at wineries, a cheesery and a distillery.