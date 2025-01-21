You Don’t Need to be a Cricket Fan (But it Helps)

Ricky Ponting with a model of Ovation of the Seas on a cricket bat (Photo: Royal Caribbean)

As a child, I grew up watching cricket on TV and going to matches at the SCG with my brother and father. As an adult, I became more of a wine fan. It’s not often you get to combine both interests on a cruise. Even for those with no interest in the sport, Ricky Ponting is a household name in Australia, from his glory days in the 1990s to 2013 and more recent career as a commentator, coach and author.

For wine connoisseurs, Riggs has been a major player in the wine industry for 35 years, largely at McLaren Vale’s esteemed Wirra Wirra but also in Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Greece and Italy, where his vintages have been recognised with more than 100 trophies, gold medals and awards. In 2001, he also founded his own label, Riggs Wine Co.

Many of the passengers who attended Royal Caribbean’s Ponting-themed activities were couples – mostly cricket-loving men and wine-loving women – so it’s fun to do together, sharing your passions at the same time.

The cruise aboard Ovation of the Seas operates as a normal sailing, but passengers can join Riggs for a wine-tasting class (US$35 per person), a Q&A session (free) and/or a shore excursion to Adelaide Oval including tastings of the brand’s premium wines (US$314). Participating in these three activities creates a supplementary experience with opportunities to learn about winemaking, wine-pairing and Ponting’s career.