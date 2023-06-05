Craving an Immersive Cruise to Cuba? Come Along With Us

Day Two: Arriving in Havana, Hemingway & An AzAmazing Evening

Arriving in Havana by ship in 1895, Winston Churchill observed that "here was a place where real things were going on … a place where anything might happen."

We felt the same way as Azamara Journey pulled into its berth at the Terminal Sierra Maestra, a cigar's throw from the 16th-century Plaza de San Francisco in the heart of Old Havana.

To our left was a rotting, roofless hulk that only dimly recalled its robust maritime past. But in the air-conditioned terminal on our right, we sailed through customs and security surrounded by travel posters and souvenir stands selling Havana Club rum and Che Guevara T-shirts. Our welcoming party: a cadre of smiling young officials, most of them clad in skin-tight uniforms and lacy black stockings.

Azamara offers a choice of 19 shore excursions in Havana, from an exploration of the city's rich Jewish heritage to an evening at Cafe Taberna, an Old Havana bar that plays tribute to onetime resident mambo king Benny More.

Our first-day pick was a passenger favorite, Hemingway's Havana, which includes stops at several of the haunts the American writer frequented during his longtime love affair with the island. He spent more than a third of his life here and donated the medal from his 1954 Nobel Prize in Literature to the Cuban people.

I could have skipped the assembly line mojitos and scrum of tourists at Old Havana's La Bodeguita del Medio, a watering hole where Hemingway may -- or may not -- have scribbled the framed tribute, "My mojito in La Bodeguita, my daiquiri in La Floridita." (In the confines of that nearby and equally popular bar, legend has it Papa would down up to a dozen daiquiris in a single session.)

But a half-hour drive east of town, at his beloved hillside estate Finca Vigia (Lookout Farm), Hemingway's legacy is more potent than any of his cocktails. Finca Vigia is now a national monument, and visitors can prowl the grounds (including the now-empty swimming pool where houseguest Ava Gardner once paddled in the buff) and peer through the open windows of the low-slung house whose contents look exactly as they did when Papa left in 1960, a year before his suicide in Idaho.

And as Azamara Journey passengers, we were lucky to be accompanied by Hemingway scholar and onboard lecturer Nancy Sindelar, who pointed out everything from the bedroom where he wrote standing up at a Royal typewriter to the bathroom where the burly author obsessively scribbled his weight measurements on the wall.

Discovery of the Day: Azamara's complimentary AzAmazing Evenings are designed to give passengers an insider's view through an event unique to, or particularly reflective of, a ship's destination. And it's tough to imagine a better introduction to Cuba and its legendary nightlife than the performance we attended by Havana's Lizt Alfonso dance company.

What one New York Times critic described as "dancing with precise abandon," the show was an intoxicating fusion of ballet, flamenco, cha-cha, rumba, bolero and salsa. A bonus: It took place at the neoclassical Teatro Marti, which opened in central Havana in 1884 and was restored to its original glamour in 2014.