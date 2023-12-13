The Cozumel cruise port is one of the most popular ports in Mexico and the Caribbean as a whole, welcoming over 3 million cruise passengers every year. All three of its cruise ship terminals are near San Miguel de Cozumel, the largest town on the island, making the Cozumel, Mexico cruise port conveniently located with various amenities within reach.
The Cozumel cruise port has three terminals: Punta Langosta, Puerta Maya and International Cruise Terminal. Punta Langosta drops passengers in the heart of San Miguel de Cozumel, while the Puerta Maya terminal and International Cruise Terminal are located on the southwestern part of Cozumel, approximately five miles south of San Miguel.
Read on for our breakdown of the Cozumel, Mexico cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.
Marítima de Cruceros Punta Langosta
Centro, San Miguel de Cozumel
Quintana Roo, Mexico
Puerta Maya
77675 San Miguel de Cozumel
Quintana Roo, Mexico
International Cruise Terminal (SSA Mexico)
Quintana Roo C-1 km 4.5, Costera
77675 Cozumel, Q.R., Mexico
As aforementioned, the cruise port in Cozumel includes three terminals named Punta Langosta, International Cruise Terminal and Puerta Maya. Below are the cruise lines each of these terminals serve. Note that some cruise lines use two or all of these terminals, so be sure to check your itinerary carefully to make sure you have the right terminal.
Punta Langosta: Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Costa, Disney Cruise Line, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, P&O Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean, Silversea, TUI Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises.
International Cruise Terminal (Terminal de Cruceros): Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean.
Puerta Maya: Carnival Cruise Line, AIDA, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia and U.K.), Costa, Seabourn and Cunard.
Note that only cruise lines in the Carnival Corp. use Puerta Maya.
Considering Cozumel is an island off the Mayan Riviera coast, driving to the cruise port in Cozumel from the mainland isn't possible. Taking the ferry is the most efficient method to get there aside from flying into the Cozumel International Airport (more on that to come); rental cars and motorbikes are also efficient on the island.
Renting a car or motorbike is popular for visitors on the island of Cozumel because it's scenic and there's only one main road that goes around a majority of the island. There are no major roads in the north of the island, however. The roads that do exist in this area can't be accessed by car.
Below are driving directions on the island of Cozumel to the different cruise ship terminals.
From southern Cozumel (to Puerta Maya and the International Cruise Terminal): Get onto westbound Quintana Roo C-1 and drive straight for about 15 minutes. Puerta Maya will be on your left.
Instead of making the left to Puerta Maya, drive straight for one more minute and turn left at the International Cruise Terminal then take another immediate left. Then, turn right and the International Cruise Terminal building will be on your right.
From southern Cozumel (to Punta Langosta): Get onto westbound Quintana Roo C-1 and drive straight for about 20 minutes. Continue onto Av. Rafael E. Melgar for about one minute, then make a U-turn at C. 7 Sur. Immediately turn right, then make a second right. Punta Langosta will be on your left.
From southeastern Cozumel (to International Cruise Terminal and Puerta Maya): Head northeast on Quintana Roo C-1 for about 15 minutes. At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto Av. Felix Gonzalez Canto and stay left to remain here. At the following roundabout, take the third exit. At the third roundabout, take the first exit onto Av. Zamna.
After one minute, turn left onto 85 Avenida Sur, and after an additional minute, turn right onto C. 35 Sur. Turn left onto Av. 65 and, after two minutes, continue onto 65 Avenida. Turn right onto Av. Claudio Canto. At the intersection, turn right onto Quintana Roo C-1/Av. Rafael Melgar, then immediately turn left onto the cruise terminal entrance. Turn left again, then right and the International Cruise Terminal is on your right.
To get to Puerta Maya, turn left at the above intersection instead of right onto Quintana Roo C-1/Av. Rafael Melgar. The terminal will be immediately on your right.
From southeastern Cozumel (to Punta Langosta): Head northeast on Quintana Roo C-1 and follow this road for about 20 minutes. Continue straight on Av. Lic Benito Juarez/Trans. De Cozumel for about 10 minutes, then turn left onto C. 40 Avenida Sur. Immediately turn right onto C. 1 Sur. Drive for two minutes then turn left onto 15A Avenida Sur.
At the second cross street, turn right onto Calle 3 Sur. Then, at the third cross street, turn left onto Av. Rafael E. Melgar. Turn right onto the designated cruise terminal road, then immediately turn right again. Punta Langosta will be on your left.
All three cruise terminals in Cozumel have parking available on-site, which is free and available early in the morning to late in the evening. There is also parking available along the Malecon (boardwalk), which goes along the waterfront.
There is no public transportation that can take you from the Cozumel International Airport to the Cozumel cruise terminals.
The only ways to get from the Cozumel International Airport to the Cozumel cruise port -- regardless of the terminal -- is by taxi or airport shuttle. Note that there are no rideshare options on the island.
Visitors can take a bus called ADO from Cancun International Airport to Playa del Carmen. We recommend booking either at the airport or in advance online. The bus ride from Cancun to Playa del Carmen is about one hour.
The bus will drop you off at the main bus terminal in Playa del Carmen, which is a three-minute walk from the Cozumel ferry terminal, or the alternate bus terminal in the same city, which is an eight-minute taxi ride from the ferry terminal in Playa del Carmen (colloquially just referred to as "Playa").
The Playa ferry takes about 45 minutes to reach Cozumel, where you'll be dropped off at the ferry pier. This is only a four-minute drive or 11-minute walk from Punta Langosta, and a 10-minute drive from both Puerta Maya and the International Cruise Terminal.
There are private shuttle services available as well from the Cancun International Airport. Booking in advance is the best option to make sure you're guaranteed transportation. These will take you to the ferry terminal and you'll still need to take a ferry to Cozumel.
Taxi service is available 24/7 at the Cancun International Airport, but this must be booked in advance online. The Cancun International Airport advises visitors to not accept taxis from solicitors outside the arrivals terminal as these are not official airport taxis, which could lead to exorbitant pricing and/or other issues.
Take your pre-booked taxi service directly to the Cozumel ferry terminal as that's an unmissable part of the journey to Cozumel. From there, you'll need to take the ferry to Cozumel.
Puerta Maya has an abundance of restaurants and shopping available, including a two-story shopping mall. There are over 50 different outlets for shopping, from jewelry to apparel, and 15 stand-alone carts where local merchants sell colorful handmade crafts and souvenirs. For restaurants, there are several options available offering local and international cuisine.
The International Cruise Terminal also has a plethora of shops and eateries directly in the port. Across the road (Quintana Roo C-1), the Royal Village Shopping Center offers even more options for both shopping and dining amongst other independent venues. Opposite from this area is the Mayan Plaza where visitors can shop, eat and even take souvenir photos at the Insta-worthy "Cozumel" sign.
Just a short 15-minute drive away from both Puerta Maya and the International Cruise Terminal, visitors can wander about San Miguel de Cozumel and discover nearly countless dining and shopping venues.
Only steps off your ship at Punta Langosta, you'll find yourself in San Miguel de Cozumel, where a myriad of shopping venues and restaurants are at your fingertips.
There is no train service to the Cozumel cruise port. The only public transportation option is the local ferry from Playa del Carmen, which is air-conditioned and runs from the early morning to late at night.
All three Cozumel cruise ship terminals have wheelchair access.
All three terminals of the Cozumel cruise port have bathrooms available.
Puerta Maya, the Cozumel International Pier and Punta Langosta have free Wi-Fi, as do restaurants and cafes in their vicinity if needed.
Puerta Maya is an open-air terminal and there is limited seating. Punta Langosta has an enclosed terminal with more seating available, and The Cozumel International Terminal has limited outdoor seating.
Rental cars near the Cozumel, Mexico cruise port: All three cruise terminals have rental cars available near their respective taxi departure area.
Cozumel beaches are nearby: Cozumel has some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, so if you have the time, we recommend you visit them while in-port. Fortunately, some of them are close to the three cruise terminals. Try out purchasing day passes at popular beaches/resorts for an elevated experience -- and more time to enjoy the luxurious sands and waters of Cozumel.
Popular beaches along the western coast (where the cruise terminals are located) include Playa Caletita, Stingray Beach, Sunset Beach, Chankanaab Beach Adventure Park and Playa Uvas.
Currency in Cozumel: Mexico uses the Mexican peso, but considering the influx of tourists in this area, many vendors accept the US dollar as well as the peso.