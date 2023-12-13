Cozumel Cruise Port Directions

Considering Cozumel is an island off the Mayan Riviera coast, driving to the cruise port in Cozumel from the mainland isn't possible. Taking the ferry is the most efficient method to get there aside from flying into the Cozumel International Airport (more on that to come); rental cars and motorbikes are also efficient on the island.

Renting a car or motorbike is popular for visitors on the island of Cozumel because it's scenic and there's only one main road that goes around a majority of the island. There are no major roads in the north of the island, however. The roads that do exist in this area can't be accessed by car.

Below are driving directions on the island of Cozumel to the different cruise ship terminals.

From southern Cozumel (to Puerta Maya and the International Cruise Terminal): Get onto westbound Quintana Roo C-1 and drive straight for about 15 minutes. Puerta Maya will be on your left.

Instead of making the left to Puerta Maya, drive straight for one more minute and turn left at the International Cruise Terminal then take another immediate left. Then, turn right and the International Cruise Terminal building will be on your right.

From southern Cozumel (to Punta Langosta): Get onto westbound Quintana Roo C-1 and drive straight for about 20 minutes. Continue onto Av. Rafael E. Melgar for about one minute, then make a U-turn at C. 7 Sur. Immediately turn right, then make a second right. Punta Langosta will be on your left.

From southeastern Cozumel (to International Cruise Terminal and Puerta Maya): Head northeast on Quintana Roo C-1 for about 15 minutes. At the roundabout, take the fourth exit onto Av. Felix Gonzalez Canto and stay left to remain here. At the following roundabout, take the third exit. At the third roundabout, take the first exit onto Av. Zamna.

After one minute, turn left onto 85 Avenida Sur, and after an additional minute, turn right onto C. 35 Sur. Turn left onto Av. 65 and, after two minutes, continue onto 65 Avenida. Turn right onto Av. Claudio Canto. At the intersection, turn right onto Quintana Roo C-1/Av. Rafael Melgar, then immediately turn left onto the cruise terminal entrance. Turn left again, then right and the International Cruise Terminal is on your right.

To get to Puerta Maya, turn left at the above intersection instead of right onto Quintana Roo C-1/Av. Rafael Melgar. The terminal will be immediately on your right.

From southeastern Cozumel (to Punta Langosta): Head northeast on Quintana Roo C-1 and follow this road for about 20 minutes. Continue straight on Av. Lic Benito Juarez/Trans. De Cozumel for about 10 minutes, then turn left onto C. 40 Avenida Sur. Immediately turn right onto C. 1 Sur. Drive for two minutes then turn left onto 15A Avenida Sur.

At the second cross street, turn right onto Calle 3 Sur. Then, at the third cross street, turn left onto Av. Rafael E. Melgar. Turn right onto the designated cruise terminal road, then immediately turn right again. Punta Langosta will be on your left.