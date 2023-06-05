COVID-19: Which Caribbean and Bahamas Cruise Ports Are Open?

Cruising from the United States has resumed since the COVID-19 pandemic first halted operations in March 2020, and while most ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas are now open, others remain closed to all tourism or have tight restrictions when it comes to who can get off the ship.
If you're planning a Caribbean or Bahamas cruise and interested in specific destinations, we break down which ports are open and closed to cruising. Strict entry caveats -- namely vaccination requirements -- also are outlined below. (Cruise lines manage and facilitate necessary rapid antigen and PCR COVID-19 tests.)
Some cruise lines sailing these itineraries require all passengers be fully vaccinated. Rules enforced by countries/territories and cruise lines are subject to evolve and change as new data becomes available, so remaining flexible with your plans is key.
Note: Ports are listed as they appear on most cruise ship itineraries. Some are in countries outside the Caribbean and Bahamas but accessible from ships that sail to those regions. The information in this story is accurate as of August 2021.
A temporary emergency order requires all cruise travelers to the Bahamas over the age of 12 be fully vaccinated. The guidelines also apply to cruise line private islands.
Bimini (The Beach Club at Bimini)
Castaway Cay
Freeport
Great Stirrup Cay
Half Moon Cay
Nassau
Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
Perfect Day at CocoCay
Princess Cays
Anguilla: Only fully vaccinated travelers are allowed on the island.
Antigua
Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands
Nevis: All travelers must be fully vaccinated.
San Juan, Puerto Rico: Only fully vaccinated cruise passengers are allowed to disembark the ship.
St. Barts: All travelers must be fully vaccinated.
St. Kitts: All travelers must be fully vaccinated.
St. Maarten
St. Martin
Tortola, British Virgin Islands
Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
Montserrat: Montserrat has shut down all tourism to the territory until further notice.
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands: Closed to cruise tourism
St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Closed to cruise tourism
St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands Closed to cruise tourism
Amber Cove, Dominican Republic
Belize City, Belize
Cienfuegos, Cuba
Colon, Panama
Costa Maya, Mexico
Cozumel, Mexico
Falmouth, Jamaica
Harvest Caye, Belize
Havana, Cuba
La Romana, Dominican Republic
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Progreso, Mexico
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Roatan, Honduras
Samana and Cayo Levantado, Dominican Republic
Santiago de Cuba, Cuba
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands: The Cayman Islands' government has outlined a phased reopening to tourism, which aims to allow only vaccinated travelers on the island October 14, 2021. Beginning November 18, the country expects to open travel to children under 12, accompanied by vaccinated travelers. The country is still closed to cruise tourism as of September 1, 2021.
Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos
Labadee, Haiti: Although Haiti's COVID-19 travel policy allows for both vaccinated and unvaccinated cruisers to enter the country, barring test results, a “Do Not Travel” order has been issued by the U.S government due to civil unrest. As a result, Royal Caribbean – which operates the private island – has suspended calls until further notice.
Aruba
Bonaire
Bridgetown, Barbados
Cartagena, Colombia
Castries, St. Lucia
Curacao
Dominica
French Guiana
Grenada: All travelers over the age of 18 must be vaccinated to enter the island.
Port of Spain, Trinidad: As of September 1, 2021, all travelers 16 and over must be fully vaccinated.
Puerto Limon, Costa Rica
St. Vincent, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Tobago Cays, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Guadeloupe: Guadeloupe is under a temporary lockdown until further notice, to combat rising COVID-19 cases.
Martinique: Martinique is under a temporary lockdown until at least September 19, to combat rising COVID-19 cases.