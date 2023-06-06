Costa Cruises' Costa Club Cruise Loyalty Program

CostaClub is Costa's six-tiered passenger loyalty program. Each tier is considered its own "club." You can enroll in the program via the Costa Cruises website once you have booked your first cruise.

Passengers earn points for each day sailed, depending on the type of cabin booked, as well as by making onboard purchases before or during their cruise. Passengers receive more points depending on how far in advance they make their booking.

Points for cabins are allotted as follows:

Inside Cabins

Booked within 90 days of cruise: 100 points per day

Booked 90 to 360 days out: 200 points per day

Booked more than 360 days out: 300 points per day

Outside Cabins

Booked within 90 days of cruise: 150 points per day

Booked 90 to 360 days out: 300 points per day

Booked more than 360 days out: 450 points per day

Balcony Cabins

Booked within 90 days of cruise: 175 points per day

Booked 90 to 360 days out: 350 points per day

Booked more than 360 days out: 525 points per day

Suites

Booked up to 360 days before sailing: 450 points per day

Booked more than 360 days out: 600 points per day*

Passengers will also receive two points for every dollar spent onboard, including purchases made via Costa Cruise's website. All points expire after three years, with membership levels re-evaluated every year. That means if you only cruise once a year and don't spend a lot onboard, you might never reach the highest CostaClub tiers.

Costa's loyalty program perks vary according to membership level, and include discounted cruise fares, access to special onboard events, an onboard welcome gift and more.

CostaClub Levels and Benefits

Ambra

Available upon booking first Costa cruise (0 points)

Special welcome gift once onboard your first Costa cruise

Use of CostaClub Point, an onboard help desk

CostaClub cabin card

Discounts on select onboard purchases and services

Complimentary cake and photo when celebrating your birthday onboard

Participation in interactive Costa_Club_Show and complimentary photo

Access to an exclusive CostaClub yearly sailing with exclusive activities for members

5 percent discount on select sailings

Acquamarina

Available with 1 to 2,000 points

Receive all Ambra perks

Onboard welcome gift when you level up

10 percent discount on select sailings

Free cabin upgrade for passengers who take more cruises than they did the previous year

Chocolate in cabin on gala nights during cruises of four nights or longer

Complimentary bottle of water in your cabin

Welcome Back cocktail

End-of-cruise CostaClub gift

Corallo

Available with 2,001 to 5,000 points

Receive all Acquamarina perks (excluding free bottle of water)

12 percent discount on select sailings

One complimentary bottle of sparkling wine in cabin

Complimentary specialty coffee and slice of cake

Perla

Available with 5,001 to 13,000 points

Receive all Corallo benefits (excluding specialty coffee and slice of cake)

15 percent discount on select sailings

Business class supplement on Costa flights

Complimentary fruit basket and bottle of sparkling wine in cabin

Complimentary specialty restaurant dinner when available

20 euro onboard credit

Perla Oro

Available with 13,001 to 26,000 points

Receive all Perla benefits

17 percent discount on select sailings

Fast-track security for Costa flights departing from Pointe-a-Pitre

50 euro onboard credit

Free cabin upgrade to a suite for passengers who take more cruises than they did the previous year

Complimentary gown, slippers and toiletries

Extra pool towel in cabin

Access to VIP cocktail party on cruises longer than four nights

Exclusive cruise ship galley tour

Perla Diamante

Available with 26,001-plus points

Receive all Perla Oro benefits

20 percent discount on select sailings

Priority disembarkation

Complimentary luggage pick-up, delivery and laundry service

Priority luggage delivery to cabin

Access to exclusive embarkation lounges in Savona and Barcelona

Pillow menu

Access to dedicated staff members onboard

Mini-bar stocked according to your preferences

Reservations in the Club Restaurant for three meals a day for the entirety of each cruise

Reserved front-row theater seats

Complimentary spa day

75 euro onboard credit

Wine tasting experience on cruises of seven nights or longer

