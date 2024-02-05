Sponsored by Coral Expeditions

Join Coral Expeditions on the epic adventure of a lifetime as Coral Adventurer embarks on a unique Circumnavigation of Australia expedition

After a sold-out inaugural Circumnavigation of Australian in 2022, Coral Expeditions has once more curated an epic expedition cruise around Australia's coastline onboard Coral Adventurer. This voyage offers rare insight and cultural immersion on an ultimate Australian adventure. The Circumnavigation of Australia expedition departs from Cairns in October 2025, returning 60 nights later.

On this unique Australian cultural adventure, you'll join a ship which carries just 120 people on a pioneering expedition to discover the remarkable places, people, histories and enjoy the authentic "Tastes of Australia" of remote coastal territories.

"Our team is excited about this epic new itinerary," said Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director. "We have many new learnings to make this next expedition even better than 2022. For example, one new key element is that our culinary team has developed a program of shore excursions and onboard offerings inspired by the globally renowned regional produce we will source along the way."

Read on to find out more about this extraordinary voyage.