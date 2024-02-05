Sponsored by Coral Expeditions
Join Coral Expeditions on the epic adventure of a lifetime as Coral Adventurer embarks on a unique Circumnavigation of Australia expedition
After a sold-out inaugural Circumnavigation of Australian in 2022, Coral Expeditions has once more curated an epic expedition cruise around Australia's coastline onboard Coral Adventurer. This voyage offers rare insight and cultural immersion on an ultimate Australian adventure. The Circumnavigation of Australia expedition departs from Cairns in October 2025, returning 60 nights later.
On this unique Australian cultural adventure, you'll join a ship which carries just 120 people on a pioneering expedition to discover the remarkable places, people, histories and enjoy the authentic "Tastes of Australia" of remote coastal territories.
"Our team is excited about this epic new itinerary," said Jeff Gillies, Commercial Director. "We have many new learnings to make this next expedition even better than 2022. For example, one new key element is that our culinary team has developed a program of shore excursions and onboard offerings inspired by the globally renowned regional produce we will source along the way."
Read on to find out more about this extraordinary voyage.
From Cairns, North Queensland, this epic journey takes you across the top of Australia through ancient Indigenous cultures, southwards along Western Australia's coastal wonders, along the powerful Southern Ocean shoreline before cruising the diverse coastline of Australia's east coast. Australia's world class wines and cuisine are featured throughout the voyage, with excursions to meet winemakers, fishermen and fresh food producers.
"This voyage includes tastings of cool climate wines in Tasmania's Tamar region, indulging in oysters and abalone fresh from the sea in South Australia, a special seafood night onboard whilst in the Houtman Abrolhos Islands and sampling the tropical delights of northern Australia's fruits and native ingredients," said Mr Gillies.
Three exclusive Signature Experiences -- Torres Strait cultural feast and performances in the Thursday Islands; Margaret River winemakers' lunch and Longreach outback expedition -- offer exciting off-ship adventures into Australia's diverse heritage, culture and cuisine.
The voyage begins and ends in Cairns, and along the way you'll cruise the saltwater landscapes of Cape York and Arnhem Land and experience cultural immersion through traditions unchanged for centuries.
In northern Australia you'll walk on country with First Nations elders to view sacred rock art tens of thousands of years old. Then celebrate with a champagne toast at Australia's most northerly tip, Pajinka, before enjoying a cultural feast and dance performance with Thursday Island's Torres Strait Island community.
In the Kimberley you'll witness the falling tide tumbling off Montgomery Reef along with the complex geography of Talbot Bay where the ocean is squeezed through near-vertical chasms to create horizontal waterfalls.
The coastal wonderlands continue at Ashmore Reef and Rowley Shoals along with Ningaloo Coast World Heritage Area where the rugged weathered limestone landscape of Cape Range escarpment contrasts with the turquoise waters of Ningaloo Reef. Snorkel, swim and scuba dive amongst a diverse marine wonderland of vibrant coral reefs and fish species which come in all colours of the rainbow.
At the Houtman Abrolhos Islands, learn about the Batavia, the Dutch East India Company's flagship, which was wrecked in 1629 with horrific consequences, and which underpin the islands' reputed hauntings. The archipelago supports a thriving rock lobster industry, and you'll meet the fishermen and their families who live in this remote community before enjoying a lobster feast aboard Coral Adventurer.
Voyaging further south, indulge in a tantalising vineyard lunch at Margaret River where the region's renowned cuisine is matched with premium wines in an exclusive winemakers lunch just for Coral Expeditions. Continue the culinary and vigneron deep dive at the source of some of Australia's famed seafood bounty. Taste Coffin Bay oysters and fresh harvested abalone on Flinders Island along with Tasmania's world class wines of the Tamar River.
After hiking Cape Le Grange National Park trails and swimming from white-sand beaches of Recherche Archipelago, the Great Australian Bight beckons. Keep an eye out for significant populations of Australian sea lions along with endangered southern right whales which aggregate in these waters to breed and calve. In the distance the chalky white Bunda Cliffs rise vertically from the Southern Ocean, marking the seaward precipice of the Nullarbor Plain and beyond to the Great Victoria Desert.
As Coral Adventurer cruises Australia's east coast you'll sail into Sydney Harbour at sunrise, enjoy a guided cultural walk on K'gari (Fraser Island) and sink your toes into the dazzling silica sands of Whitehaven Beach -- arguably Australia's most photographed beach. Before returning to Cairns via the Great Barrier Reef, you'll experience the characters and charm of the Australian outback, flying to Longreach for dinner and fireside frivolity with an outback legend. It's a fitting finale to an epic Australian adventure which takes travellers on a cultural exploration, making cultural connections and creating treasured memories to last a lifetime.
Small-ship pioneer Australian-flagged Coral Expeditions has been cruising Australia's unique coastline and islands for more than 40 years. With an expedition ethos offering intimate experiences for small numbers of passengers, the allure is discovering Australia's nature, culture and heritage. Special guest lecturers enhance the experience with expertise and local knowledge.
Coral Expeditions pioneered small ship cruising and have built upon a 20-year-long commitment to ecotourism and environmental sustainability. They've been inducted into Ecotourism Australia's Hall of Fame and support a range of programs and initiatives, such as the Australian Geographic Society, Cairns Indigenous Art Fair and Master Reef Guides.
Coral Expeditions' purpose-built ships are designed for expedition cruises and global exploration.
Carrying just 112 passengers, Coral Adventurer is small enough to get you close to nature with ease where other operators cannot. There are plenty of wide-open public spaces throughout the ship, and all outward facing cabins to connect you with the destination. An all-Australian crew are proud to share the adventure with you; always attentive and caring with a friendly and approachable style, in keeping with their Australian values. Voyages are all-inclusive so your cruise fare covers excursions, activities, meals and drinks, expert guides, taxes and fees.
An exclusive feature of Coral Expeditions' ships are their unique Xplorer tenders which are hydraulically raised and lowered from deck level for ease of access and come with shade cover, seating, a toilet and onboard commentary.
Coral Adventurer's balcony staterooms with floor-to-ceiling glass doors and suites with picture windows are the most popular cabin choices. The ship features plenty of areas to soak in the views or socialise with new-found friends. It's no coincidence that a fine collection of Australian Indigenous art is showcased throughout the ship. Art collectors will find much inspiration for purchases of artefacts and artworks during this voyage.
With this rare opportunity to experience Australia's coastal legends, it's likely that the 2025 expedition will sell out just as quickly as the inaugural 2022 voyage did. Featuring 48 excursion days over 60 nights visiting four major ports along with islands and coastal communities across the country, the legend is already building around this epic voyage.
So what are you waiting for? It's time to get onboard!