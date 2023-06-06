What does it take to make the list of the eight most popular cruise ships? Every ship on our list has one thing in common: An enormous amount of people sail on them every year. But beyond that, these cruise ships all appeal to a wide array of travelers. Ships that become crowd favorites invariably have great food, a wide choice of comfortable rooms, and enough entertainment to last through the cruise.

If you're hungry for even more information about these top eight cruise ships, click on its name. You’ll find a comprehensive expert review, hundreds of reader-submitted commentary, and enough photos to help you decide if one of these eight popular ships might become your new favorite.

Read on to see how the world's most popular cruise ships stack up against each other and start your cruise vacation planning off on the right foot.