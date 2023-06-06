Compare the 17 Best Small Cruise Ship Lines

Best for Expedition Cruises

1. Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions, allied with National Geographic and Natural Habitat Adventures, offers soft-adventure cruises on a fleet of 10 capable vessels (as well as several charters like the Sea Cloud masted sailing ship and Lord of the Glens vessel that sails around the coast and islands of Scotland) that carry from 48 to 148 passengers. Serving more as base camps for exploring the world's waters, the line's ships cruise to all seven continents, including the Galapagos, South Pacific, Antarctica and the Arctic.

Topflight naturalists, historians, undersea specialists and expedition leaders accompany each trip; many itineraries also have National Geographic photographers or at least a Lindblad-National Geographic-certified photo instructor. Besides kayaks and Zodiacs for landings, ships are equipped with scientific tools like hydrophones (to listen in on marine mammals), underwater cameras and video microscopes.

The ships are comfortable, with some great touches like the local, organic foods used in meals and LEXspa treatment rooms for some well-deserved relaxation. (Endeavour even has a floating platform with a massage table for open-air treatments.)

2. Hurtigruten

Norwegian-based cruise line Hurtigruten plies the poles with 16 ships of varying sizes. The fleet's latest vessels -- the 530-passenger MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Roald Amundsen -- are eco-friendly hybrid propulsion ships that reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20 percent. The ships feature suites and cabins with balconies, as well as ocean-view cabins. The largest Expedition Suites even have private outdoor hot tubs.

Don't let the trappings fool you though -- these cruises (indeed all Hurtigruten sailings) are all about nature. Vessels are equipped with small landing craft that take passengers to incredible locations. Passengers are an international mix, and the ships -- which operate in English and Norwegian -- add other languages, such as German or French, if needed.

3. Silversea

Silversea's four-vessel expedition fleet (Silver Origin, Silver Cloud, Silver Explorer and Silver Wind) upholds the line's luxurious all-inclusive image. All passengers -- on ships accommodating 100 to 274 -- enjoy spacious suites, complete with butler service and high-end touches (Prastesi linens and amenities from Ferragamo, Bulgari or SebaMed).

Expedition cruising with Silversea means you'll visit a good mix of mainstream and less-crowded destinations (Galapagos, Polynesia, Micronesia and more) throughout the world's seven continents. Itineraries include complimentary shore excursions, such as Zodiac tours, nature hikes with certified guides, snorkelling and kayaking.

But what really sets Silversea expeditions apart is its level of access to experts like Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas, the "Jane Goodall of orangutans", mountaineer and explorer Haraldur Orn Olfasson and Dr. Chadden Hunter, a producer and director who has worked on natural history series including BBC's "Frozen Planet".

4. Quark Expeditions

Whether you want penguins or polar bears, Quark Expeditions, which specializes in Arctic and Antarctic journeys, is a great choice. The line's newest ship, Ultramarine, has a pair of onboard helicopters, and all six ships in the fleet include kayaking, cross-country skiing and mountaineering equipment (not to mention the ever-present Zodiacs). The line's 128-passenger expedition vessel, 50 Years of Victory, is one of the world's most powerful icebreakers and has nuclear-powered capabilities to go through nearly 10 feet of ice to make the voyage to the North Pole.

Quark's Antarctica trips often go longer and farther south, with more varied itineraries than other lines. Days at sea are full of lectures and presentations from scientific experts and, on some vessels, photographers. Solo travelers can avoid a single supplement by opting for the Request-Share program where they will be matched with a same gender passenger to share a cabin.

5. Scenic

Australian river cruise and tour company Scenic made its ocean cruising debut with the 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse offering all-inclusive itineraries to destinations including Antarctica, the Arctic, South America and the Baltic. The ship combines all the trappings of luxury with the thrill of expedition sailing. Standout features include two onboard helicopters and a submarine, Scenic Neptune, which can carry six passengers and dive to a depth of nearly 1,000 feet.

Onboard facilities include 10 dining experiences, including a Champagne bar and private dining room for just eight people, the Senses Spa and suites with private hot tubs. Water sports include an inflatable trampoline, paddle-boards and kayaks and the ship has Zodiacs for wildlife spotting and shore excursions.