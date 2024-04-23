The 11 Most Popular Cruise Ships in Alaska: A Comparison

1. Celebrity Solstice Is Popular with Couples and Families in Alaska

Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

Celebrity Solstice has one of the best interior architecture designs at sea, and passenger flow is excellent. While the ship's passenger-to-space ratio is standard for the industry, the ship never feels crowded. Celebrity is known for its fabulous dining options and bars, but perhaps the unique feature of Celebrity’s Solstice class ships is the Lawn Club.

This full half-acre of real grass on the top deck offers some of the best views onboard in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The space includes a hands-on glass blowing studio, games like bocce and mini-golf, lounge chairs and even rentable Alcoves. Celebrity typically attracts sophisticated young adults and middle-aged couples, though you'll notice more families during the summer sailings in Alaska.

Celebrity Solstice Offers Popular Alaska Itineraries with Abundant Dining and Cabin Choices

Solstice sails from Vancouver, calling on Juneau, Ketchikan, Skagway, Endicott Arm (Dawes Glacier), Hubbard Glacier and the Inside Passage (scenic cruising).

Dining highlights on Celebrity Solstice include stunning views from the rear-facing Tuscan Grille Italian specialty restaurant. Multiple complementary venues are available for all guests, including snacks at Café al Bacio, gourmet dogs and burgers at the Mast Grille and all-you-can-slurp ice cream in Oceanview Café. The ship also has exclusive dining rooms Blu for Aqua-class guests and Luminae for suite guests.

Sleeping on Celebrity Solstice includes plenty of cabins designed for families cruising Alaska. For those looking to step up a notch in amenities and services, specialty cabin categories like Concierge Class and spa-centric Aqua Class fill the bill. And let’s not forget an abundance of rear-facing Sunset Verandahs -- a huge bonus for scenery watching in Alaska.

Popular things to do in Alaska on Celebrity Solstice include naturalists onboard for high-interest areas. Local performers bring Alaskan culture aboard. The ship offers blankets and hot chocolate for nature viewing -- or up your hot beverage game with crafted cocktails. Evening entertainment options keep up the pace with singing, dancing and aerial acrobatics.