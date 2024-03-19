7 Best Cruise Ships in the Canary Islands

With year-round sunshine, spectacular scenery and stunning beaches, it's not hard to see the appeal of the Canary Islands. This Spanish archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa is far enough away to soak up some vitamin D, but close enough for a seven to 14-night cruise.

Thanks to its popularity with Brits, most of the major cruise lines sail here, either solely touring the islands, or passing through as part of a transatlantic trip. Many ships also dock at ports in Portugal and Spain en route, so you can get a taste of life in the Mediterranean and experience the island of Madeira, too.

To help you select the right cruise, we’ve compiled a list of our top eight ships for seeing the Canary Islands in style.