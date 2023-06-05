Comedy Cruises 2020

2. The Big Laugh Comedy Festival

Returning for the third consecutive year, P&O Cruises' The Big Laugh is back by popular demand in 2020, delivering more big-name comics and performances. Departing June 5, The Big Laugh Comedy Festival is a three-night round-trip from Sydney (there are no port calls) onboard the 2000-passenger Pacific Explorer. Book early as it sells out quickly.

Line-up and Highlights

Hans the German has been announced to perform onboard. Other acts will be revealed a couple of months before departure but you can expect to see more famous comics than on the Short Break comedy cruises. Tom Gleeson and Dave Hughes were among the stars of last year's Big Laugh Comedy Festival. P&O's Comedy Festivals feature a greater variety of acts, too, from family-friendly shows to risque, after-dark specials.

The 2020 Big Laugh cruise encompasses a wide variety of acts staged in different venues around the ship, so you can pick and choose from the full theatre experience in the two-deck Marquee Theatre or more intimate gigs in Pacific Explorer's small bars and lounges. While P&O aims to deliver comedy that will suit all tastes, you can expect some raunchy late-night 18+ shows. Comedy workshops aren't usually held during Big Laugh Comedy Festival cruises.

Onboard Vibe: Apart from laughing yourself silly every night, there are plenty of things to do around the ship during the day -- and alternatives to comedy shows in the evening as well. You might run into that outrageously bawdy woman who kept an audience in stitches the night before at breakfast -- or more likely, brunch -- and you'll probably catch up with like-minded friends, both new and old.

Who Would Like It: Family groups (there are kid-friendly PG shows as well as R-rated gigs); friends cruising together; and singles and couples who have booked the cruise with the aim of having a good laugh.

How to Book: Contact your travel agent or see the range of Short Breaks.