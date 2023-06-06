Columbia River Cruise: Port and Experience Highlights

Cruises on the Columbia River afford visitors with an abundance of unforgettable sights. Here are just some of the major cruise port highlights to look forward to on your Columbia and Snake River cruise:

Hells Canyon: A remnant of the last ice age, Hells Canyon on the Snake River is primarily accessible by small water craft like jet boats. But this is how cruise passengers are introduced to this scenic spot where the borders of Oregon, Washington and Idaho meet.

Along the way, guides point out Native American petroglyphs, abandoned mines and wildlife such as mule deer and Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep.

The Hells Canyon region, where the Lewis and Clark expedition once traded for food, was home to the Nez Perce Native Americans, who lived there for thousands of years.

** Columbia River Gorge:** The Columbia River Gorge has been named America's largest National Scenic Area. This river canyon is 80 miles long and, while cruising through it, affords visitors towering cliffs, stunning views and an abundance of activities. When on a Columbia River Gorge cruise, visitors often have the option to hike, kayak, paddleboard and beyond here.

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center: Ice Age geology detailing the Missoula floods, native baskets, the Oregon Trail, the explorations of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark -- it's all there at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Of particular interest is the cargo the expedition carried on the long journey to find a water route to the Pacific Ocean.

The discovery center is located on 54 acres overlooking the Columbia River. There are also nature trails that showcase plants Lewis and Clark collected and cataloged for the first time in history. A few among them are golden currant, mock orange, green rabbitbrush, ironwood and the Oregon white oak.

Multnomah Falls: This waterfall in Oregon plunges 620 feet and is the most visited attraction in Oregon. There is a 2.2-mile round trip hiking trail just past Multnomah Falls and goes up a series of switchbacks through old growth Douglas fir to a rim. From there, it's a short walk to the viewing platform cantilevered over the falls.

Fort Clatsop: The Lewis & Clark National Historical Park has a 2006 replica of Fort Clatsop where the Lewis and Clark expedition wintered in 1805. It was built from a floor plan that William Clark drew on the elkskin cover of one of his journals. The fort was reconstructed just 100 feet from the site of the original, which rotted away more than a century ago.

Another intriguing exhibit features quotes from the voluminous notes that Clark in particular made during the journey. "O! how disagreeable is our Situation dureing this dreadfull weather," he wrote from Fort Clatsop on November 28, 1805.

A less glum Clark on March 23, 1806 noted: "[We] have lived as well as we had any right to expect…." By 1806, the expedition was thought to have perished so the men's return to St. Louis on September 23 of that same year caused a national sensation.

There are also hiking trails and an orientation film at Fort Clatsop. As an added bonus, rangers wear costumes and lead programs while in-season.

Cape Disappointment: The state park at Cape Disappointment fronts the Pacific Ocean in Washington. Its interpretive center speaks to the hardship, ingenuity and leadership of an expedition that spanned 863 days.

An overview starts at the very beginning with President Thomas Jefferson telling Lewis on June 20, 1803: "The object of your mission…the Pacific Ocean."

Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment has one of six outdoor installations in the Columbia River basin by artist-architect Maya Lin, creator of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The Confluence Project, as it's called, marks the 200th anniversary of Lewis and Clark's journey west. Lin's artwork at Waikiki includes a boardwalk inscribed with text from the explorers' journals.

It's positioned at the spot where the men found what they were looking for: the intersection of the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean.