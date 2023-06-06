How can I stay safe while cruising?

Regardless of where your cruise takes you, conducting yourself responsibly will minimize the risk of danger. These simple tips can help you avoid trouble and stay safe:

Keep a low profile. While in port, don't draw attention to yourself as a tourist, flash money around or cause a scene. Do leave valuables in your cabin (or, better yet, at home), and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Don't drink excessively. While the temptation is there to have one too many, both onboard or ashore, getting drunk increases the chances of getting taken advantage of, robbed, lost or worse.

Don't buy drugs in port. It's not uncommon to be approached by locals selling contraband; young people on a spring break cruise are prime targets. Adhere to local laws and don't risk attempting to bring drugs back onboard. Ships have a zero-tolerance policy.

Go with a group. If you aren't very familiar with the port you are visiting -- or even if you are – avoid venturing off alone on shore excursions. There's safety in numbers.

Take your phone. While roaming charges will probably prohibit you from making frequent calls home, it's always a good idea to have a cellphone with you in case of an emergency, but keep tabs on it when in port.

Keep track of time. If you do venture out on your own, give yourself plenty of extra time to get back to the ship. Cruises will leave without late passengers -- it's not an empty threat. It's especially easy to lose track of time when hitting up the bars in port; put someone in charge of getting your group back on time, as you do not want to deal with the hassle of catching up to your ship or getting yourself back home if your ship leaves you behind.