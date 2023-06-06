Cloud 9 Spa on Carnival Cruise Line

Every mainstream cruise line has a spa and Carnival Cruise Line is no exception. On its newest ships the line has upped the ante with the Cloud 9 Spa, a swankier version of its standard offering.

What It Is

The Cloud 9 Spa is Carnival's branded spa experience, only available on the cruise lines' newest ships. While all Carnival ships have a spa, the Cloud 9 Spas are much larger -- more than 20,000 square feet compared to, at most, 15,000 square feet on other Carnival ships.

Cloud 9 Spas on all Carnival ships are two levels and feature more than a dozen treatment rooms, including larger rooms for couples or VIPs. They also have an extra-fee thermal suite that includes various steam and sensory shower rooms, as well as heated ceramic loungers. Four ships with Cloud 9 Spas (Carnival Breeze, Dream, Magic and Splendor) also have a sea-water thalassotherapy pool in the thermal suite.

On ships with a Cloud 9 Spa, you'll also find Cloud 9 Spa cabins, which are located immediately next to the spa. Amenities include complimentary access to the thermal suite; Cloud 9 Spa logo items, such as bathrobes, towels and slippers; a do-it-yourself scrub kit for use in the thermal suite; and fitness bands and yoga mats for use in the fitness center or your cabin. Toiletries are upgraded Elemis shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, body lotion and soap.

Like all Carnival spas, the Cloud 9 Spas offer dozens of treatments including a variety of massages and facials, body wraps, acupuncture and medi-spa treatments like Botox and Dysport. A salon provides manicures, pedicures, hair styling and coloring, waxing, and men's shaves. Prices can be high and are akin to what you'd find in a big city.

Price

Entry into the Cloud 9 Spa on Carnival ships is free, but all treatments offered within cost extra. The dressing rooms in Cloud 9 Spas typically offer a free-to-use steam room. On ships in which the Cloud 9 Spa has a thermal suite there is a $35 per day or a per-sailing charge (there's no discount, it's just $35 times the length of your cruise) for use of the thermal suite.

Ships

You'll find Carnival's Cloud 9 Spa on the following ships:

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Dream

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Magic

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Vista

