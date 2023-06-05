Christian cruises -- particularly Christian music cruises -- have become a popular option for individuals who want to enjoy all of the benefits of a cruise vacation alongside other cruisers who share their religious views and values. The growing popularity of this particular cruise style means that some of Christian worship music's top artists are joining in on the onboard fun.

Some worship bands have their very own dedicated sailings while others take part in Christian music cruises that feature extensive lineups of chart-topping Christian bands and singers. In addition to live worship, many Christian music cruises also feature onboard spiritual enrichment activities, as well as more typical onboard entertainment options like deck games and karaoke contests.

Passengers might even get the chance to meet their favorite Christian music artists during scheduled meet-and-greets, Q&A sessions and other organized onboard activities. Theme cruises do tend to sell out, so be sure to book early.

Here are some popular Christian music theme cruises to look out for.