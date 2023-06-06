Chops Grille is a steakhouse onboard Royal Caribbean ships that serves as the place to snag a juicy steak. While the steak may be delectable, that's not all the stacked menu at this steakhouse can offer diners; cruisers who visit this venue can also opt for superb fish, Maine lobster, lamb, pork and chicken options.
Chops Grille is one of many specialty dining options available on Royal Caribbean's ships, and it's an ideal spot for special-occasion meals to celebrate birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. It also makes for a superb venue for simply a romantic dinner outside of the main dining room.
Wondering what you can expect at this speciality restaurant? Cruise Critic compiled everything you need to know about Chops Grille, from attire and ambiance to the menu and Royal ships you can find it -- and so much more.
Generally, the steakhouse's dark woods are offset with jewel-toned carpeting and tan accents in addition to white tablecloths, all of which emphasize the restaurant's upscale feel.
The restaurant has a smart casual dress code that discourages guests from wearing jeans -- and wait service is part of the experience.
Both lunch and dinner are served at Chops, and both vegetarians and vegans alike may want to keep their distance. The dinner menu includes several cuts of steak, as well as lamb, fish, pork and chicken dishes. Additionally, diners choose from a selection of appetizers like shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, lobster bisque and several salads.
Sides include a yummy variety of veggies, such as baked and mashed potatoes, creamed spinach and steamed asparagus. Dessert and a selection of sauces are also included in the cover charge.
The lunch menu offers a trimmed down selection of appetizers, entrees and sides, as well as solely two dessert options. Wine lists are available as well, but like in nearly all other areas of cruise ships, alcohol costs extra.
Reservations for dinner are highly recommended as this popular restaurant can be booked out quickly.
Chops Grille has a fixed price per person, which is typically lower for lunch than it is for dinner. These fixed prices also slightly differ on certain classes of Royal ships.
An 18% gratuity is often automatically added to meals as well, but this is dependent upon specific ports and itineraries.
Editor's Note: Menu is for illustration purposes only. Contact the cruise line for an updated Chops Grille menu.
Chops Grille can be found aboard all ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet: Adventure of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, Enchantment of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas, Icon of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas, Quantum of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Spectrum of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, Vision of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas and Wonder of the Seas.
Get a better taste of what Chops Grille looks like on Anthem of the Seas.