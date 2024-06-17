The cherry blossoms in Japan attract both locals and visitors from around the world in droves. Every year, thousands of people gather in parks and other public spaces to attend hanami, or cherry blossom parties. The celebration lasts just a few short weeks, but its cultural significance makes it one of the most anticipated events of the year.

A Japan cruise is an excellent way to experience the cherry blossom season. Since the bloom times vary by region, traveling from one place to another allows cruisers to witness the cherry blossoms -- also known as sakura -- in different stages, all while comfortably visiting multiple cities in one trip.

But when is cherry blossom season in Japan? Do cherry blossoms bloom at the same time across the country? What is the best cruise line for a sakura season trip? To answer these questions and others you may have, we have created a comprehensive guide to cherry blossoms in Japan. Be sure to read it before booking your Asia cruise.