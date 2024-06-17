The cherry blossoms in Japan attract both locals and visitors from around the world in droves. Every year, thousands of people gather in parks and other public spaces to attend hanami, or cherry blossom parties. The celebration lasts just a few short weeks, but its cultural significance makes it one of the most anticipated events of the year.
A Japan cruise is an excellent way to experience the cherry blossom season. Since the bloom times vary by region, traveling from one place to another allows cruisers to witness the cherry blossoms -- also known as sakura -- in different stages, all while comfortably visiting multiple cities in one trip.
But when is cherry blossom season in Japan? Do cherry blossoms bloom at the same time across the country? What is the best cruise line for a sakura season trip? To answer these questions and others you may have, we have created a comprehensive guide to cherry blossoms in Japan. Be sure to read it before booking your Asia cruise.
Every year, thousands of people flock to see the cherry blossoms in Japan, eager to participate in the festivals and activities centered around these delicate flowers. Picnics, music, street food, and general merriment make this one of the best times of the year to visit the country.
However, it's not only about the celebrations -- cherry blossoms hold immense cultural significance in Japan. This floral spectacle is a highly anticipated event as it marks the beginning of spring and serves as a reminder that nothing in life is permanent, a concept deeply ingrained in Japanese culture.
For a few weeks every year, parks, streets and even major landmarks host unparalleled festivities around the viewing of cherry blossoms. Locals and visitors alike stroll amid trees in full bloom, taking in the scenery and joining the celebration marking the renewal of life with a blanket under a tree and some traditional snacks.
While it may be simply a beautiful sight for visitors, make sure you are aware of cultural differences to avoid offending locals or getting yourself in unwanted situations.
If you are wondering when cherry blossom season in Japan is, the answer is… it depends on the year and where you are going. Typically, it falls between late March and mid-May, but weather variations can delay or advance when cherry blossoms bloom in Japan. Milder winters bring earlier blooms; if the cold persists, the flowers will arrive later in the season.
The festival’s popularity means there are many websites devoted to forecasting when cherry trees will be in full bloom the following year. Even the Japanese Meteorological Agency releases expected dates a few weeks in advance.
If you can’t book a last-minute cruise, your safest bet is to go in early April. Cherry blossom cruises to Japan will visit several cities in different prefectures, so even if you’re late to some areas, you’ll likely catch the blooms in other regions.
Japan’s climate varies widely from one region to another, even within the same season, due to being 2,400 miles long (over 700 longer than the US from north to south). The subtropical south is mild year-round, while the north is known for its snow in the winter and pleasant temperatures that don’t go above 78 degrees F in the summer.
This means there is no single cherry blossom event in Japan. Rather, cherry blossoms bloom in a staggered manner throughout the spring, beginning in early March in the south and making their way north, where they arrive in mid- to late April. Typically, cherry blossom season will reach Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka by late March or early April, depending on the year’s weather.
Cherry blossom season is one of Japan's busiest times in terms of tourism. The festive celebrations and wondrous sight of hundreds of thousands of small pink flowers crowding trees is an event that few people choose to miss. That means there is no escaping the crowds if you want to see them.
Main tourist hubs such as Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto draw the most crowds in late March and early April. Kochi and Fukuoka in the south are most popular earlier in the season, around mid-March; Aomori and Sapporo in the north both see the most visitors in late April and early May.
While going to the most popular places is an exhilarating experience, some have described it as overwhelming due to the crowds. Remember that cherry trees are found throughout Japan, so if you want to avoid the masses, consider picking a smaller city outside of larger urban areas. It will be almost as impressive, and you won’t have to wait in line for photos at the most popular locations.
Cherry trees are around every corner in most of Japan's cities, and festivals are held throughout the country. However, there are some places that are particularly spectacular.
Tokyo: Ueno Park hosts one of the largest cherry blossom festivals in all of Japan, while an hour away by train, the Odawara Castle makes for a spectacular backdrop for cherry blossoms in a less urban setting. Shibuya Canal is particularly stunning at night, when pink lanterns illuminate the trees.
Osaka: For many, Osaka Castle Park is synonymous with cherry blossoms. Every year, thousands of people visit this garden in late March to admire the 4,000-plus trees in full bloom.
Kyoto: The Philosopher’s Path is a picturesque canal popular for connecting two of the city’s main landmarks: Ginkaku-ji and Nanzenji temples. The cherry tree-lined street is a stunning sight when in bloom. Maruyama Park is another must-see in Kyoto during the sakura, especially at night.
Okinawa: If your cruise calls at Okinawa, you can’t skip Nakijin Castle during cherry blossom season in Japan. You’ll enjoy the sakura celebration against the backdrop of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Mount Yoshino: Awe-inspiring and otherworldly are often used to describe the sakura at this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Over 30,000 cherry trees cover the side of Mount Yoshino, making for a jaw-dropping sight. A small path takes you through villages and temples up to the top of the mountain.
There are two options if you want to book a cruise around the cherry blossom season in Japan: joining an Asia cruise that calls in Japan or opting for a cherry blossoms cruise. The former is ideal for those who want to see more than Japan, while the latter is the way to go if you want to see how the cherry blossom season evolves by visiting multiple towns at various latitudes.
Japan cruises are offered by major cruise lines, such as Azamara, Celebrity, Holland America, Norwegian, Oceania, Princess and Silversea. These cruises will sometimes combine Japan with other destinations, such as Singapore, Vietnam and South Korea.
Cherry blossom cruises are available with Celebrity, Holland America, Princess and Regent Seven Seas, among others. These itineraries circumnavigate Japan and call at ports such as Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, Fukuoka, Kagoshima, Aomori and Sapporo. Other popular ports for cherry blossom cruises include Kushiro, Shimizu (for Mount Fuji), Hakodate and Otaru.
The weather during cherry blossom season in Japan is typically pleasant. Days are getting longer, the coldest weeks of the year are long gone, and temperatures are starting to rise. Keep in mind that the farther north you go, the cooler it will be. Average daily temperatures in places like Sapporo in mid-April will be in the low 50s, while they can reach the high 60s in the south.
Pack multiple layers that you can shed or put on as you travel around the country. Some areas may also be rainy, so we recommend packing waterproof jackets and shoes, an umbrella and a couple of sweaters. If you plan to have a picnic under the cherry trees, make sure you wear long skirts or pants.
People tend to dress nicely for hanami, but leave your best outfits onboard. You’ll be walking around parks where it could be muddy, and the terrain might be uneven. A collared shirt or T-shirt, a sweater and sneakers should be enough.
When cherry blossoms bloom in Japan, so do cruise prices. Japan itineraries are typically more expensive than a cruise to the Caribbean or the Mediterranean, but you can find rates as low as $2,000 USD for an interior cabin. On the other end of the spectrum, you can pay upwards of $10,000 or $15,000 USD for a more luxurious experience or longer itineraries.