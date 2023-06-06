  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Chef's Table on P&O Cruises

Fern McNulty
Contributor

The Chef's Table is here to bring you the most exclusive, intimate and luxurious onboard experience. Limited to a small group of 14, and to one booking per guest, take a dip into lavish living and indulge in a nine-course (Pacific Eden and Aria) or seven-course (Pacific Jewel) degustation menu accompanied with fine wines.

Ambience

Hosted in a private room, The Chef's Table really goes above and beyond all other dining experiences. Before sitting down to eat dinner, you will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the kitchen within your small group. A waiter, the chef or sommelier will guide you through each course and its matching wine. Set aside three to four hours for this memorable experience.

Meals

Begin your evening with a cocktail reception and canapes with the ship's executive chef. The chef will introduce each meal, such as a marinated ahi tuna with wasabi and miso mayonnaise or a red curry chicken and coconut broth with poached pear in aged port. This is fine dining at its best.

Price

The Chef's Table experience costs A$95 per person.

Ships

The Chef's Table can be found on the following P&O ships:

  • Pacific Eden

  • Pacific Aria

  • Pacific Jewel

Updated September 14, 2017
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map