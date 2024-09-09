I Sailed on the Cheapest European River Cruise. Here's Why I'd Do It Again

Castles, wine, fresh food, cobblestone streets, lush countryside, captivating history, more wine. The list of things to love about cruising along European rivers appears endless. But one point that doesn't land on this list is the hefty price tag. Most European river cruises start at around $250 per person, per night -- and that's not even dipping into luxury lines, which can cost as much as $1,500 per person, per night.

As a savvy, budget-friendly traveler, I wanted to sail the European rivers without feeling that proverbial hole burning in my pocket. And, with a little help from Gate 1 Travel, I made it happen.

Gate 1 Travel was first founded in 1981 as a land-based tour company and expanded into chartering river cruises in the early 2000s. It now offers several itineraries along the Danube, Rhine, Douro and Seine. The line also dips into other more far-flung river destinations, including the Nile, Amazon, Yangtze and Ganges.

Gate 1 has an impressive following -- more than two-thirds of Gate 1 travelers are loyal repeat customers -- and just one reason for their popularity is their price point. According to Martin Kratkoczky, a cruise director with Gate 1 Travel, the line is "generally 20-40 percent less expensive when comparing the same itinerary, cabin type and travel season." And with a tagline of "More of the World for Less," it's safe to say that the line leans into one of their most compelling draws.

But this all raises a question as old as time: Do you get what you pay for?

I discovered firsthand that, yes, you do -- but you also get so much more. Here's what it was like sailing with the least-expensive European river cruise line – and why I would absolutely do it again.