Port of Charleston Directions

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Charleston cruise port:

From the West (East on I-26)

Follow I-26 East into Charleston and take Exit 219-B (Morrison Drive/East Bay Street) and turn left at the end of the exit ramp. Cross over King Street then Meeting Street. Continue onto Morrison Drive, which will change to East Bay Street.

Continue along that road. Follow the green highway signs to Union Pier Terminal (the route is also marked with small brown-and-white signs bearing a cruise ship logo). Soon you will pass a U.S. Post Office on the right.

Continue to Chapel Street at the traffic light and turn left. Continue to follow the green highway signs to Cruise Ship Terminal/Union Pier Terminal. Chapel Street will change to Washington Street. Continue on Washington Street, then turn left on Charlotte Street and right onto Concord Street.

From the North (South on U.S. Highway 17)

Drive through Mount Pleasant and enter the Charleston area, following the Highway 17 South signs to cross the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. Take the first exit on the right (Morrison Drive/East Bay Street) and then turn left onto East Bay Street. Follow the signs to Union Pier Terminal. When you reach the U.S. Post Office on the right, follow directions above.

From the South (North on U.S. Highway 17)

As you come into the Charleston area on Highway 17 North, follow the signs to I-526 East. Once on I-526 East, take Exit 17 to I-26 East toward Charleston. Take Exit 219-B (Morrison Drive/East Bay Street) then turn left at the end of the ramp.

From here, follow Morrison Drive to where it changes to East Bay Street and continue on this road. Follow the signs to Union Pier Terminal. When you reach the U.S. Post Office on the right, follow directions above.