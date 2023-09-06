From Always Included to Cruise Only

World Class Bar on Celebrity Beyond (Photo by Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

In November 2020, Celebrity Cruises introduced its "Always Included" approach to booking, meaning cruisers had the option to book their vacation with Wi-Fi, drinks and tips added to their fare.

At the time, Celebrity explained that their goal was to simplify the booking experience by putting an end to promotions, add-ons and limited-time offers that included the perks most cruisers were keen to add.

"Nothing is more luxurious than when things are extra simple and extra special. We wanted to bring that big, wonderful feeling of ‘everything is taken care of’ to life for our guests,” said at the time Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, then president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

Aside from the benefit of simplifying the booking experience, Celebrity noted that the "Always Included" program represented a good deal to cruisers, as they could save between $200-$800 on the included perks when compared to onboard prices.

Additionally, Celebrity introduced two optional packages: ELEVATE, which upgraded the included drinks package to a premium drinks package, and added shore excursions of up to $200; and INDULGE, which included everything in the ELEVATE package as well as unlimited streaming Wi-Fi and up to an additional $200 per person in onboard credit.

Crucially, the INDULGE package was automatically included for all passengers booking a suite in Celebrity's The Retreat, which also features a private restaurant, lounge and sundeck, and a dedicated team of butlers and concierge staff.

Aqua Class Cabin on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

"Always Included" eventually became "All included," but the details of the program remained the same. Along the way, Celebrity also offered passengers the opportunity to forego the "All included" package in favor of a "Cruise Only" option to book. As the name suggests, this option excludes the gratuities, Wi-Fi and drink packages, allowing passengers to select add-ons a la carte. Cruise Only is currently only available for all cabins, excluding The Retreat suites and AquaClass categories.

But come October 4th, the all-inclusive and cruise-only booking options will be modified. For starters, cabins in the AquaClass category will be eligible for Cruise Only. Alternately, the all-inclusive package available to cruisers who book a suite in The Retreat will automatically include the Premium drink package and Premium Wi-Fi, in the same way these perks are presently included as part of the INDULGE upgrade. On the other hand, cruisers who book a suite in The Retreat will lose the $200 per person onboard credit benefit.

The most glaring change, however, is dropping gratuities from the All Included package across the board. Coincidentally, this comes a few months after Celebrity raised the cost of gratuities. Inside, Ocean View and Veranda cabins pay $18.00 per person per day (up from $17.50); $18.50 per person per day for Concierge Class and AquaClass staterooms (instead of $18) and $23 per person per day for The Retreat (up from $21).

Notably, The Retreat is set to undergo another change, as Sky Suites -- the area's entry-level cabins -- will no longer have individual butlers and will instead be serviced by a team under the direction of the head butler.