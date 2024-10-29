Mountain Activities: Skiing, Mountain Biking and Hiking

Climbing

Mountain climbers ascend Mt Olympus, Greece (Photo: Central Macedonia)

Mt Olympus rises some 2,918m from the coast to its summit, changing character as it does, from Mediterranean to Alpine vegetation, from oaks, to cedar to pine and with 23 rare species of endemic plants including one – Jankea helreichii – which hails from the ice age and lives on the mountain’s north-facing slopes.

The mountain was first summited in modern times in 1913 by Frederic Boissonas and Nikolas Kakalos, though there is evidence that ancient civilizations carried out animal sacrifices on its higher slopes, though there is no written evidence they reached its highest peak of Mytikos.

The mountain can be summited in a day if you start in Litochoro in the early morning, though most people choose to stay the night in one of the five refuges on the way up, summiting the following morning. Although most of the climb is tough hiking, you’ll need basic climbing skills towards the end – and make sure you hire a guide, this is not a walk in the park. The best time to try and reach the top is from June to the end of October.

Hiking

Hiking Mt Olympus (Photo: Central Macedonia)

By far the most favoured activity on the slopes is hiking, and the entire area is criss-crossed with trails varying in their length and intensity for every level and ability.

The waterfall where Artemis and Aphrodite were born in Greek myth (Photo: Adam Coulter)

The most popular is a 1.5-hour hike to the exquisite lake and waterfall where Artemis and Athena were born in legend. Environmental regulations prevent a dip, but you can stay for a picnic.

St Dionysius old monastery, Mt Olympus (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Head downstream from here to the original church of St Dionysius, blown up by the Nazis in 1941 and painstakingly rebuilt after pictures showing the original were re-discovered just 10 years ago. It’s a beautiful building, nestled in the forest where you can take a short break, drink cool fresh water from a spring and have a snack from the honesty bar.

It is developing a network of hiking trails across the region. There are existing paths and marked trails for hiking, including along coastal paths.

Skiing

Skiing in Pieria, Greece (Photo: Central Macedonia)

Think of Greece and its usually a sun-drenched picture you have in your mind, a white-washed taverna on a beach, with the sea gentle lapping, but for a few months a year the mountains of Central Macedonia turn a different white.

There a five ski centres in total in this region, with the Elatachori ski centre, located on the north eastern side of the Pierian Mountains, just 36 kms from the regional capital of Katerini. The centre has ski runs and there is also a snowboarding run and a sleighing run.

You’ll also find ski centres in the region of Imathia: Seli, which is located on the south-western part of Mt Vermio at an altitude of 1,500-1,900 m and has eight pistes of all levels; Tria-Pente Pigadia, on the west side of Mt Vermio; and Kaimakchalan – Voras, which is located on Mt Voras, at an altitude of 2,524 metres. It has 11 slopes covering all levels, as well as a snowboarding slope.

Mountain Biking

Mountain biking in Pieria (Photo: Central Macedonia)

There are plenty of biking trails around the foothills of Mt Olympus and also some challenging switchback roads which lead towards the top.

Kilkis region has two marked cycling routes of 24k and 49.5k, of medium and high difficulty at Pontokerasia, in the Kroussia Mountains and Mouria. Halkidiki also offers mountain bike trails.

Rowing, Canoeing and Kayaking

Canoeing in Pieria region, Greece (Photo: Central Macedonia)

The International Nautical Center of Loudias, in Pella, offers rowing, canoeing and kayaking.

Hot Air Ballooning

Hot air ballooning along the Olympus Riviera (Photo: Central Macedonia)

Possibly the best way to see this region and admire its beauty from a bird’s eye view is to take a hot air balloon. Skyline Balloons organises 40-minute trips from Katerina that follow the coast down, Mount Olympus on one side and the sea on the other side. It’s a truly magical experience to showcase the beauty of the region and one where you feel privileged to experience.

Canyoning in the Orlias Gorge, Pieria (Photo: Central Macedonia)

Other activities include canyoning in the Orlias Gorge.

Paragliding along the Olympus Riviera (Photo: Central Macedonia)

And paragliding from Mt Olympus.