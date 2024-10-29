Central Macedonia, in the east of Greece, is a region bordered by mountains and flanked by pristine beaches.
Centred on the bustling port city of Thessaloniki, Greece’s second city, Central Macedonia offers a range of activities and experiences year-round.
From bird watching in the wetlands of the Axios Delta National Park; to hiking in the foothills of Mt Olympus, to skiing in one of five ski stations in the region, to scuba diving and hot air ballooning along the coast of the Olympus Riviera, there are a wealth of activities and experiences to enjoy.
The region is also a meeting point and melting pot of many religions and cultures, including the Romans, Ottomans, Byzantines, Jews and Christians, all of which left their mark in terms of architecture, history, language, gastronomy and of course Religious Tourism (see below).
The region is also a foodie heaven, a topic we explore in Central Macedonia: A Gastronomic Melting Pot.
All of these activities are doable in a day trip from your ship (either independently or on a ship-organised shore excursion), with the wetlands lying just outside of the city, the beaches of the Olympus Riviera and Halkidiki around 40 minutes’ drive from Thessaloniki, and Litochoro and hiking around Mt Olympus around an hour from the port.
The exception to this is if you wish to climb to the top of Mt Olympus. For this you’ll need an overnight.
Climbing
Mountain climbers ascend Mt Olympus, Greece (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Mt Olympus rises some 2,918m from the coast to its summit, changing character as it does, from Mediterranean to Alpine vegetation, from oaks, to cedar to pine and with 23 rare species of endemic plants including one – Jankea helreichii – which hails from the ice age and lives on the mountain’s north-facing slopes.
The mountain was first summited in modern times in 1913 by Frederic Boissonas and Nikolas Kakalos, though there is evidence that ancient civilizations carried out animal sacrifices on its higher slopes, though there is no written evidence they reached its highest peak of Mytikos.
The mountain can be summited in a day if you start in Litochoro in the early morning, though most people choose to stay the night in one of the five refuges on the way up, summiting the following morning. Although most of the climb is tough hiking, you’ll need basic climbing skills towards the end – and make sure you hire a guide, this is not a walk in the park. The best time to try and reach the top is from June to the end of October.
Hiking
Hiking Mt Olympus (Photo: Central Macedonia)
By far the most favoured activity on the slopes is hiking, and the entire area is criss-crossed with trails varying in their length and intensity for every level and ability.
The waterfall where Artemis and Aphrodite were born in Greek myth (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The most popular is a 1.5-hour hike to the exquisite lake and waterfall where Artemis and Athena were born in legend. Environmental regulations prevent a dip, but you can stay for a picnic.
St Dionysius old monastery, Mt Olympus (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Head downstream from here to the original church of St Dionysius, blown up by the Nazis in 1941 and painstakingly rebuilt after pictures showing the original were re-discovered just 10 years ago. It’s a beautiful building, nestled in the forest where you can take a short break, drink cool fresh water from a spring and have a snack from the honesty bar.
It is developing a network of hiking trails across the region. There are existing paths and marked trails for hiking, including along coastal paths.
Skiing
Skiing in Pieria, Greece (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Think of Greece and its usually a sun-drenched picture you have in your mind, a white-washed taverna on a beach, with the sea gentle lapping, but for a few months a year the mountains of Central Macedonia turn a different white.
There a five ski centres in total in this region, with the Elatachori ski centre, located on the north eastern side of the Pierian Mountains, just 36 kms from the regional capital of Katerini. The centre has ski runs and there is also a snowboarding run and a sleighing run.
You’ll also find ski centres in the region of Imathia: Seli, which is located on the south-western part of Mt Vermio at an altitude of 1,500-1,900 m and has eight pistes of all levels; Tria-Pente Pigadia, on the west side of Mt Vermio; and Kaimakchalan – Voras, which is located on Mt Voras, at an altitude of 2,524 metres. It has 11 slopes covering all levels, as well as a snowboarding slope.
Mountain Biking
Mountain biking in Pieria (Photo: Central Macedonia)
There are plenty of biking trails around the foothills of Mt Olympus and also some challenging switchback roads which lead towards the top.
Kilkis region has two marked cycling routes of 24k and 49.5k, of medium and high difficulty at Pontokerasia, in the Kroussia Mountains and Mouria. Halkidiki also offers mountain bike trails.
Rowing, Canoeing and Kayaking
Canoeing in Pieria region, Greece (Photo: Central Macedonia)
The International Nautical Center of Loudias, in Pella, offers rowing, canoeing and kayaking.
Hot Air Ballooning
Hot air ballooning along the Olympus Riviera (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Possibly the best way to see this region and admire its beauty from a bird’s eye view is to take a hot air balloon. Skyline Balloons organises 40-minute trips from Katerina that follow the coast down, Mount Olympus on one side and the sea on the other side. It’s a truly magical experience to showcase the beauty of the region and one where you feel privileged to experience.
Canyoning in the Orlias Gorge, Pieria (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Other activities include canyoning in the Orlias Gorge.
Paragliding along the Olympus Riviera (Photo: Central Macedonia)
And paragliding from Mt Olympus.
Beach bar along the Olympus Riviera (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Beaches
The two most popular beach areas are Halkidiki, which lies about 40 minutes to the east of Thessaloniki, and the Olympus Riviera, which lies around the same distance to the west.
The former has some of the finest beaches in all of Greece, lapped by warm, azure seas and shallow coasts. The area juts out in three long prongs of land, each one with beaches fringing the coasts.
The Olympus Riviera boasts 70kms of beaches. The resorts are generally small, with low-rise development, and a mix of organised (i.e. paid sun loungers) and free beaches.
Beaches along the Olympus Riviera (Photo: Central Macedonia)
There is some development, but it’s not like Mykonos. For example outside the town of Paralia, on Kalithea Beach, you’ll find a stretch of beach bars including the uber-hip Mandala, a bar/restaurant where you can enjoy a cocktail, sushi and live music at night, or hire a sun lounger for a very reasonable €20 euro per person per day. You can’t miss it as you drive along, it’s the only bar with palm trees, each one imported from Spain for a cool €2,500 euros each.
Paralia Katerinis beach with Mt Olympus in the background (Photo: Central Macedonia)
The same company owns the Mediterranean Village Hotel, a gorgeous hotel complex 10 minutes’ walk away, which has numerous bars, restaurants and pools, as well as rooms which lead directly out on to swimming pools with a private raised area for sunbathing.
Beach volleyball on the Olympus Riviera (Photo: Central Macedonia)
In both Halkidiki and Olympus Riviera there is a wide range of water sports available including jet-skiing, scuba diving, snorkelling and sailing and beach activities such as beach volleyball.
Nature and Wildlife
The Wetlands of Central Macedonia (Photo: Central Macedonia)
To the west of Thessaloniki lies one of Greece’s most important wetlands, the Axios Delta National Park, a 33,800-hectare sanctuary for birds, plants, mammals, reptiles and amphibians. An astonishing 295 bird species alone have been recorded here, including eagles, gulls, pelicans, storks and flamingos, more than two thirds of all the bird species that have been recorded in the whole of Greece. There are a multitude of activities you can do here, including walking, fishing, going for a dip or visiting the observation tower of Nea Agathoupoli, to get a better view of the area.
The Wetlands of Central Macedonia (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Lying an hour and a half north east of Thessaloniki is another prime bird watching area, Lake Kerkini. The lake is actually artificial, created in 1932 as a reservoir on former marshlands and home to numerous endemic and migrating species of birds, but despite being an artificial lake it is one of the most biodiverse in Europe. You can hire a boat or a bike, or simply walk round.
Vlatadon Monastery, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Religious Tourism
The two figures who have left the strongest imprint in this region are St Paul and St Dionysius, with archaeological sites, monasteries and churches all built in their honour, as well as routes of pilgrimage, the most famous of which is to follow in the footsteps of St Paul.
Some of the highlights include the Vlatadon Monastery in Thessaloniki (pictured above), where he preached his famous sermon, the Monument of the Passage of Apostle Paul, built on the old national road from Katerini to Thessaloniki and St Paul’s Tribune in Veria, where he preached about the Christian faith.
The Cathedral of St Dionysius, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
St Paul of course only passed through the area, whereas St Dionysius lived, worshipped, preached and died here. He has a number of monasteries named after him, the most famous of which is over the site of his death in Thessaloniki – the Cathedral of St Dionysius.
Monastery of St Dionysius, Mt Olympus (Photo: Adam Coulter)
There is also the old Holy Monastery, founded by Dionysius himself in 1542, which lies in the forested slopes of the mountain, and after it was blown up, the monks moved to the New Monastery further down the mountain. This is a large complex with a church and a relics museum with an extraordinary collection of priceless artefacts including bones of various saints and a cross with wood from the original cross on which Jesus was crucified.