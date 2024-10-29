Central Macedonia: Greece's Crossroads of Culture, Religion and Gastronomy

Thessaloniki: Greece's Vibrant City

Thessaloniki by night (Photo: Central Macedonia)

Greece’s vibrant city is a bustling metropolis, home to over 1m people, a tenth of which are students, which add to its fun, youthful atmosphere.

Thessaloniki is served by year-round flights from easyJet and Ryanair and seasonal flights from British Airways and Jet2, as well as Aegean, SKY Express and WizzAir.

The new cruise terminal in Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Thessaloniki also has a bustling port with a newly opened terminal (June 2023) visited by a number of cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, Viking and Celestyal amongst others.

The Port of Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)

In 2019 six cruise ships called here, in 2021 this had almost tripled to 17, while this year it is predicted to hit 82 port calls. A Duty Free, shops and a café will arrive in November this year.

Alexander the Great statue, Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)

The city centre lies literally minutes by foot from the port, or there is a regular shuttle bus. It is flanked by a gorgeous, walkable 5kms promenade, which includes some of its most famous sights – a statue of Alexander the Great, King of the Macedonians, who established one of the world’s largest empires from Macedonia to Egypt and from Greece to the Indus River.

The White Tower, Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)

Near here is erstwhile Bloody Tower, now White Tower, built by the Ottomans in 1430 and which has served multiple different functions since, including a notorious prison, and now a museum.

Zogoropolou Umbrellas, Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)

The Umbrellas sculpture, by George Zongolopoulos (a sight now as famous now as the White Tower) is a popular spot to take a selfie; and right at the tip of the bay, you'll find the music hall.

The promenade is where you’ll find the locals, walking, talking, debating, cycling, skateboarding, playing, running or just sitting, watching the sun set over the bay. It’s a great place at all times of day, but it’s hard to beat at sunrise, when you’ll have it largely to yourself.

City walls of Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)

At the top of the city you’ll find the remains of the city walls and a completely different atmosphere – less crowded, older buildings, winding streets and little squares flanked by tavernas – as well as the best views in the city.

As you make your way down, you’ll notice the large number of orthodox churches in the city, some of which are UNESCO-listed.

Vlatadon Monastery, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)

One such is the Vlatadon Monastery, constructed from 1351-1371, set in its own grounds with sweeping views over the city and where St Paul first preached the Gospel. The church in the centre is tiny: Note the frescoes, partially destroyed by the Ottomans, and the Mudejar architecture, so reminiscent of the Mezquita in Cordoba, Spain. A wonderful historical quirk of the church: if you wish to perform any significant religious ceremony here such as a christening or a marriage you must seek permission from the Patriarch of Constantinople, who still have jurisdiction over it.

The Cathedral of St Dionysius, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)

By contrast, further down the hill, you’ll find the huge, imposing Cathedral of St Dimitrios, the patron saint of the city, another UNESCO site. As in keeping with this city, layers of architecture inform the character of every ancient building, in this case it’s the Romans – the church was built of the site of a former Roman baths, which now forms the crypt, and where he was killed in 303 AD.

Roman Forum, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Just over the road is a huge Roman amphitheatre, uncovered when the town started digging for a municipal car park and now used for concerts and outdoor events.

The city is crossed by the ancient Via Egnatia, the Roman road that once stretched from as far as the Adriatic Sea to Constantinople, some 1,120 kms.

As well as the cultural capital of Central Macedonia, Thessaloniki is also its foodie capital, known for having the best food in all of Greece.

And although Thessaloniki is not blessed with a city beach, you have options: there are many beaches in Peraia, accessible by boat, taxi or bus; or you could head to Halkidiki, a 40-minute drive east, or opt for the largely unspoilt and unknown beaches of the Olympus Riviera.