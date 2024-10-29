Central Macedonia: Greece's Crossroads of Culture, Religion and Gastronomy

Most British visitors to Greece are familiar with Athens and the islands, but there is a part of the country where relatively few know or go – Central Macedonia.
In fact, you may well have flown to Thessaloniki, jumped on a transfer bus and headed to the stunning beaches of Halkidiki, without even knowing you were in this region.
Central Macedonia, a separate region in northern Greece, is centred on Thessaloniki, Greece’s second city and a geographical, religious and cultural crossroads, with a history dating back some 2,300 years and encompassing all the great religions including Judaism, Islam and Christianity.
It is also home to an astonishing 15 UNESCO World Heritage sites, a bustling nightlife, some of the best food in all of Greece (in fact it is a designated UNESCO City for gastronomy, it’s that good), great shopping and a major transport interchange for the region and beyond.
St Dimitrios Church, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Central Macedonia is a major meeting point of some of the world’s great empires and religions, including Romans, Vikings (yes Vikings, though no one is quite sure what they were doing this far down south; same with the Normans); Byzantines, Ottomans, Jews and Christians.
All of them have left their mark in terms of gastronomy, religion, architecture (sometimes in the same building), culture and language.
Afytos beach, Central Macedonia (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Thessaloniki is flanked to the south east by the Halkidiki peninsula, which has some of the best beaches in all of Greece. It is made up of three fingers of land, the northernmost of which includes Mt Athos, a centre for the Greek Orthodox Religion. Perched high atop a mountain, the Mount Athos Monastery is home to cultural treasures, libraries and a museum, all of which can be visited.
Stagira is the birthplace of Aristotle, the philosopher and scientist.
The Wetlands of Central Macedonia (Photo: Central Macedonia)
To the west lies one of Greece’s most important wetlands, the Axios Delta National Park, a 33,800-hectare sanctuary for numerous species of birds, plants, mammals, reptiles and amphibians.
Paralia Katerinis beach with Mt Olympus in the background (Photo: Central Macedonia)
And just beyond this lies the Olympus Riviera, which boasts 70kms of beaches, framed by one of the most famous mountains in the world, Mount Olympus.
The other four areas which make up Central Macedonia are Serres, Kilkis, Pella and Imathia, where you’ll find the village of Vergina, another UNESCO World Heritage site, the land of Alexander the Great and site of the ancient city of Aigai, an important Early Bronze Age site.
Today, its most famous discovery are the Royal Tombs of Philip II, father to Alexander the Great.
What makes Central Macedonia unique in Greece is that it is a year-round tourist destination – offering summer sun and warm seas for water sports deep into autumn, including scuba diving; hiking, mountain biking, canyoning in the summer months, and winter activities including skiing at its five ski centres.
Thessaloniki by night (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Greece’s vibrant city is a bustling metropolis, home to over 1m people, a tenth of which are students, which add to its fun, youthful atmosphere.
Thessaloniki is served by year-round flights from easyJet and Ryanair and seasonal flights from British Airways and Jet2, as well as Aegean, SKY Express and WizzAir.
The new cruise terminal in Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Thessaloniki also has a bustling port with a newly opened terminal (June 2023) visited by a number of cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, Viking and Celestyal amongst others.
The Port of Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)
In 2019 six cruise ships called here, in 2021 this had almost tripled to 17, while this year it is predicted to hit 82 port calls. A Duty Free, shops and a café will arrive in November this year.
Alexander the Great statue, Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)
The city centre lies literally minutes by foot from the port, or there is a regular shuttle bus. It is flanked by a gorgeous, walkable 5kms promenade, which includes some of its most famous sights – a statue of Alexander the Great, King of the Macedonians, who established one of the world’s largest empires from Macedonia to Egypt and from Greece to the Indus River.
The White Tower, Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Near here is erstwhile Bloody Tower, now White Tower, built by the Ottomans in 1430 and which has served multiple different functions since, including a notorious prison, and now a museum.
Zogoropolou Umbrellas, Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)
The Umbrellas sculpture, by George Zongolopoulos (a sight now as famous now as the White Tower) is a popular spot to take a selfie; and right at the tip of the bay, you'll find the music hall.
The promenade is where you’ll find the locals, walking, talking, debating, cycling, skateboarding, playing, running or just sitting, watching the sun set over the bay. It’s a great place at all times of day, but it’s hard to beat at sunrise, when you’ll have it largely to yourself.
City walls of Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
At the top of the city you’ll find the remains of the city walls and a completely different atmosphere – less crowded, older buildings, winding streets and little squares flanked by tavernas – as well as the best views in the city.
As you make your way down, you’ll notice the large number of orthodox churches in the city, some of which are UNESCO-listed.
Vlatadon Monastery, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
One such is the Vlatadon Monastery, constructed from 1351-1371, set in its own grounds with sweeping views over the city and where St Paul first preached the Gospel. The church in the centre is tiny: Note the frescoes, partially destroyed by the Ottomans, and the Mudejar architecture, so reminiscent of the Mezquita in Cordoba, Spain. A wonderful historical quirk of the church: if you wish to perform any significant religious ceremony here such as a christening or a marriage you must seek permission from the Patriarch of Constantinople, who still have jurisdiction over it.
The Cathedral of St Dionysius, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
By contrast, further down the hill, you’ll find the huge, imposing Cathedral of St Dimitrios, the patron saint of the city, another UNESCO site. As in keeping with this city, layers of architecture inform the character of every ancient building, in this case it’s the Romans – the church was built of the site of a former Roman baths, which now forms the crypt, and where he was killed in 303 AD.
Roman Forum, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Just over the road is a huge Roman amphitheatre, uncovered when the town started digging for a municipal car park and now used for concerts and outdoor events.
The city is crossed by the ancient Via Egnatia, the Roman road that once stretched from as far as the Adriatic Sea to Constantinople, some 1,120 kms.
As well as the cultural capital of Central Macedonia, Thessaloniki is also its foodie capital, known for having the best food in all of Greece.
And although Thessaloniki is not blessed with a city beach, you have options: there are many beaches in Peraia, accessible by boat, taxi or bus; or you could head to Halkidiki, a 40-minute drive east, or opt for the largely unspoilt and unknown beaches of the Olympus Riviera.
Platamonas Beach and Platamonas Castle (Photo: Central Macedonia)
The Olympus Riviera comes under the municipality of Pieria and stretches from the regional capital of Katerini in the north to the seaside town of Platamonas in the south, where you’ll find the Byzantine Castle of Platamonas, pictured above.
The beaches are easily accessible from Thessaloniki in around 40 minutes and the slopes of Mt Olympus in just over an hour. The hotels offer daily excursions.
Here you’ll find a mix of organized (i.e. with paid sun loungers) and free beaches, flanked by small, family-friendly villages and a mix of high-end and affordable hotels and beach bars – as well as a wealth of activities.
Mt Olympus (Photo: Central Macedonia)
As you move away from the coast, and start ascending into the mountains, you’ll pass a succession of small villages including the beautiful gateway to Mt. Olympus, Litochoro.
Known as the starting point for most ascents of the mountain, as well as less taxing hikes around its foothills, it’s a beautiful little town, which has a number of shops and great restaurants, including Gastrodomio, regarded as one of the best restaurants in Pieria.
If you plan on climbing Mt Olympus, you’ll need to give yourself at least a day and a night, staying in Litochoro or one of the refuges on the way up.
There is also a museum which goes into detail about the mountain’s history, with videos, 3D models, the people associated with its history and even a virtual ascent.
The waterfall where Artemis and Aphrodite were born in Greek myth (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Most visitors are here to hike, and this whole area is criss-crossed with hiking trails, varying in their duration and intensity. The most popular is a 1.5-hour hike to the exquisite lake and waterfall where Artemis and Athena were born in legend.
Head downstream and follow signs to the original church of St Dionysius, blown up by the Nazis in 1941 and painstakingly rebuilt after pictures showing the original were re-discovered just 10 years ago.
The new monastery of Dionysius (Photo: Central Macedonia)
During this period, the monks built a new monastery complex 5kms further down the mountain, the Monastery of Agios Dionysius which has a cathedral, gift shop and an extraordinary selection of ancient relics including the wood from the original cross on which Jesus was crucified.
The ancient city of Dion (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Nearby Dion is the historical capital of the region, most famous for the discovery of one of the best preserved archaeological sites in the world just on its outskirts.
Dion enjoys uninterrupted views of Mt Olympus and so became a sacred city and cultural beacon of Macedonia, which thrived from the 5th century BC until the 5th century AD. The town lay undiscovered until the early 19th century when English traveller William Leake came across the ruins just on the outskirts of the modern village. Excavations did not begin until the 1960s, however.
What the archaeologists found astonished them: under just a few metres of earth lay roads, baths, steam rooms, public toilets, houses, shops and a few hundred metres from the main site, a large amphitheatre, now renovated and used for outdoor concerts.
Mosaic floor found in Dion (Photo: Adam Coulter)
There is a small museum on the site and a larger one back in town, where you can see many of the artefacts from the site as well as a building built specifically to house the almost intact ceramic floor.
Pydna was the most important city of Byzantine Pieria, as well as the port of departure of the Apostle Paul to Athens. All that remains today are the ruins of the castle that topped the town, which was originally named Kitros and existed until the 14th century. In Veria, St Paul’s Tribune commemorates the Apostle’s preaching, and forms part of the route to follow in the footsteps of St Paul.