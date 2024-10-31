Central Macedonia: A Gastronomic Melting Pot

Thessaloniki Has More Than 5,300 Restaurants to Choose From

A food market in Central Macedonia (Photo: Central Macedonia)

If you’re a foodie, you are spoilt for choice with more than 5,300 restaurants to choose from, but perhaps the best time to visit is late May/early June when the Thessaloniki Food Festival takes place and you can sample all the best the city has to offer.

To get a feel for the array of food on offer, it’s worth booking a foodie tour, or take a wander through the streets of the city, starting with a stroll through the two most famous markets, Modiano Market, largest and most, full of artisanal shops heaving with local produce, and also a great gathering place, full of bars and cafes. And Kapani, which was rebuilt and redesigned after the Great Fire of 1917 destroyed it, is full of character, with cobblestone streets, tiny shop doorways with fruits, vegetables and fish piled high and interspersed with cafes.

Old city walls, Ano Poli, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Find a café and order a Trigono, a phyllo triangle filled with custard cream, or Mpougatsa, one of the most famous Greek breakfast pastries in Northern Greece, filled with cheese, meat or spinach, or stuffed tsoureki (sweet bread) from a bakery.

It pays to wander; duck into a side street anywhere around Ano Poli, the old part of the city, and Sygrou, Leontos Sofou, Fragon and the most well-known, bustling in the day and night, Valaoritou, where you’ll find authentic tavernas, tiny churches and houses designed in the Ottoman style.

Mussels at Mamalouka (Photo: Mamalouka)

Just off Valaoritou, on Ionos Dragoumi, is Mamalouka, an outstanding restaurant that combines traditional Greek flavours with a modern twist. Order the homemade bread (pictured above) and then browse the wide range of mezedes, or starters: try the spicy cheese dip prepared at your table or the stuffed vine leaves (dolmades) with yoghurt sauce or the delicious home made pie; the trio of traditional sausages (pork, beef, lamb) is great to share.

A table of Greek dishes (Photo: Central Macedonia)

For mains, it’s a meat-heavy menu, with beef marrow, tongue, cheek, meat balls, steak, burger and veal, with a few fish options and the kleftiko chicken, cooked with vegetables in a parcel in the oven, which is outstanding.

Seafood is high on the menu throughout the city (and indeed the coastal region), there’s a strong emphasis on smaller fish fried and grilled, such as anchovies with tomatoes, “married sardines”, mackerel dolmades; shellfish such as stuffed calamari, prawns, stuffed calamari; river fish such as trout and Aegean favourites such as bream and bass.