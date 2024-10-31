Central Macedonia: A Gastronomic Melting Pot

It is widely accepted that Greece’s second city Thessaloniki and the surrounding region has the best food in Greece, and indeed some of the finest in Europe.
Which is a pretty huge claim.
However, Thessaloniki has been named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, so it’s a claim which the city upholds.
But why is this?
A large part of it is due to the extraordinary mix of nationalities and cultures – Ottomans, Jews, Armenians, Asia Minor Greeks – who brought their flavours, traditions, customs, recipes and ingredients to the city, thereby shaping and creating its local cuisine.
A table at night in Thessaloniki (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Central Macedonia is in a unique geographical position, enjoying all the benefits of a classic Mediterranean diet of fresh fish, salads, olive oils, fruits and cereals, while also combining the heritage and traditional recipes of the cultures that make up this area.
And it’s this vast melting pot of cuisines and cultures which determine and inform the city’s unique cuisine.
A food market in Central Macedonia (Photo: Central Macedonia)
If you’re a foodie, you are spoilt for choice with more than 5,300 restaurants to choose from, but perhaps the best time to visit is late May/early June when the Thessaloniki Food Festival takes place and you can sample all the best the city has to offer.
To get a feel for the array of food on offer, it’s worth booking a foodie tour, or take a wander through the streets of the city, starting with a stroll through the two most famous markets, Modiano Market, largest and most, full of artisanal shops heaving with local produce, and also a great gathering place, full of bars and cafes. And Kapani, which was rebuilt and redesigned after the Great Fire of 1917 destroyed it, is full of character, with cobblestone streets, tiny shop doorways with fruits, vegetables and fish piled high and interspersed with cafes.
Old city walls, Ano Poli, Thessaloniki (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Find a café and order a Trigono, a phyllo triangle filled with custard cream, or Mpougatsa, one of the most famous Greek breakfast pastries in Northern Greece, filled with cheese, meat or spinach, or stuffed tsoureki (sweet bread) from a bakery.
It pays to wander; duck into a side street anywhere around Ano Poli, the old part of the city, and Sygrou, Leontos Sofou, Fragon and the most well-known, bustling in the day and night, Valaoritou, where you’ll find authentic tavernas, tiny churches and houses designed in the Ottoman style.
Mussels at Mamalouka (Photo: Mamalouka)
Just off Valaoritou, on Ionos Dragoumi, is Mamalouka, an outstanding restaurant that combines traditional Greek flavours with a modern twist. Order the homemade bread (pictured above) and then browse the wide range of mezedes, or starters: try the spicy cheese dip prepared at your table or the stuffed vine leaves (dolmades) with yoghurt sauce or the delicious home made pie; the trio of traditional sausages (pork, beef, lamb) is great to share.
A table of Greek dishes (Photo: Central Macedonia)
For mains, it’s a meat-heavy menu, with beef marrow, tongue, cheek, meat balls, steak, burger and veal, with a few fish options and the kleftiko chicken, cooked with vegetables in a parcel in the oven, which is outstanding.
Seafood is high on the menu throughout the city (and indeed the coastal region), there’s a strong emphasis on smaller fish fried and grilled, such as anchovies with tomatoes, “married sardines”, mackerel dolmades; shellfish such as stuffed calamari, prawns, stuffed calamari; river fish such as trout and Aegean favourites such as bream and bass.
Chef Andreas Gavris and Adam Coulter in Gastrodomio wine cellar (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Although the foodie scene centres on Thessaloniki, the entire region punches above its weight when it comes to excellent cuisine.
With the sea one side and the mountains the other, expect the same in terms of food: freshly-caught fish from the coast and as you head into the mountains, meat dishes such as roasted ewe or goat, kontosouvli (spit-roasted BBQ pork), spare ribs, pies and local cheeses.
No better is this showcased then in the tiny town of Litochoro, the gateway to Mt Olympus, at a restaurant which is regarded as one of the best in the entire region, Gastrodomio.
Specialising in local produce and providing twists on local classics, Chef Andreas Gavris has no formal training: he creates his own dishes based on the recipes of his ancestors and his knowledge of local ingredients.
Burani, a local version of risotto, served in Gastrodomio (Photo: Gastrodomio)
The food here is outstanding, certainly the best I have tasted in Greece, with a lightness of touch that allows every flavour to be savoured. For example, local speciality burani, a risotto-style dish with truffles and mushrooms, is delicate and delicious. The “black boar” meat from local wild boar, can be cut with a fork it’s so tender. I opted for whole fresh caught sea bream, which was possibly the best fish I have ever tasted.
Chef Andreas also has an extensive wine collection in his cellar showcasing regional grape varietals as well as wines from further afield and the expert team will make suggestions for the best pairing.
As you head deeper into the mountains, the emphasis shifts from seafood to meats, stews and soups, slow-cooked barbecued roast lamb, which is so tender it falls off the bone, served with delicious roast potatoes; local wild boar and pork with sun dried tomatoes and batzo cheese.
The region also has a long history of traditional products, such as sweet liqueurs, jams, honey, sweets, pickles, pies and pastries, which you can pick up in many stores and even some monasteries, where the monks hand make the products and sell it in the shop.
A wooden carving of water buffalo (Photo: Central Macedonia)
Around Lake Kerkini you might be forgiven that you have stumbled upon a scene from South East Asia when you spot water buffalo roaming the fields, but this is northern Greece, where buffalo are a common sight around the lake. Tracing their roots back to the 13th century, when they were first imported to this region, today the buffalo are farmed and you’ll find their meat in many recipes in the local area, as well as dairy products, pasta and pastries.
Try, too, the Tzoumagia sausages, the Kerkini kavourmas made from buffaloes, the cured meats from the Serries region and even buffalo butter. The region is also famous for its lake fish including carp and perch.
A vineyard in Central Macedonia (Photo: Central Macedonia)
The Greek wine tradition is one of the oldest in the world, stretching back 6,500 years with Greek wine highly prized during Roman times. There are a huge number of grape varietals, two of the best known being assyrtiko and malagousia. And although these are grown in Central Macedonia, the local grape is xinomavro, which can be found mainly around Naousa, in the region of Imathia, which was recognised as a PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) in 1971. It ages extremely well and has been likened to Italy’s Barolo grape.
Naousa is the place with the most wineries in Central Macedonia. In most cases you’ll need to ring ahead to visit, or you can book an organised tour.
A table with wine, food and views, Pieria (Photo: Central Macedonia)
To get an overview of viticulture in the region, a good place start is Ktima Gerovassiliou, which lies just a few kilometers from Thessaloniki, on the slopes of Epanomi, where you’ll find an excellent museum attached to the winery, the source of production for the famous Ktima Gerovassiliou wines. The winery offers tours from Thessaloniki and includes tasting paired with local dishes.
Boutari Naousa has played a leading role in the development and evolution of Greek wine both in Greece and abroad, not only in preserving xinomavro, at a time when viticulture had almost been abandoned, but also in establishing and promoting this variety.