Celestyal Offers an All-Inclusive Culinary Journey

Celestyal Cruises Offers All-Inclusive Dining Across the Fleet

Celestyal offers all-inclusive cruising on both Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Olympia (the latter will be replaced by Celestyal Discovery in March 2024).

On both ships you have a choice of two included dining options: the Main Dining Room (Thalassa Restaurant on Celestyal Journey Aegean Restaurant on Celestyal Olympia); as well as the Leda Buffet.

In both of the main dining rooms you will find a wide selection of international as well as Greek cuisine, as well as vegetarian options.

At lunch, this might include hot dogs and cheeseburgers and classic Greek dishes such as "roulade of Thessaloniki" (a baked filo dough filled with bechamel, potato, bacon and caramelized onion), hummus with toasted pitta and for the vegetarian option, breaded vegetable cutlet.

At dinner time, the ships take it up a notch, leaning into their Greek heritage, as well as the heritage of the crew, who predominantly hail from the Philippines and Indonesia. So for example, you may find a Bakwan sayur vegetable fritter with sambal on the menu next to a Greek favorite of oven-baked pasticcio.

You'll also always find a dish recommended by Diane Kochilas, such as Ikaria longevity greens phyllo pie.

There are also theme nights which take place throughout the cruise, such as seafood, where you'll find a wide selection of both locally caught fish and shellfish, such as calamari, octopus; as well as seafood from further afield, such as mackerel, salmon and shrimp.

And once a cruise (weather permitting), the ships includes a poolside BBQ, complete with mountains of grilled meat, Greek salad and vegetables.

Celestyal's all-inclusive option means wines and beers by the glass are included at lunch and dinner in the dining room and buffet.