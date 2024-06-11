Celestyal Offers an All-Inclusive Culinary Journey

Sponsored by Celestyal
Celestyal has long been considered the best cruise line for an authentic Greek food experience on its all-inclusive Greek island cruises.
And a link up with PBS favorite Diane Kochilas of "Greek Kitchen" fame has taken that up a notch, offering a Greek tasting menu across the fleet.
With the launch of the line's newest ship, Celestyal Journey, there are even more options to choose from -- from Asian, to steak to Mediterranean cuisine.
We take a look at the new dining experiences onboard Celestyal Journey.
Celestyal offers all-inclusive cruising on both Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Olympia (the latter will be replaced by Celestyal Discovery in March 2024).
On both ships you have a choice of two included dining options: the Main Dining Room (Thalassa Restaurant on Celestyal Journey Aegean Restaurant on Celestyal Olympia); as well as the Leda Buffet.
In both of the main dining rooms you will find a wide selection of international as well as Greek cuisine, as well as vegetarian options.
At lunch, this might include hot dogs and cheeseburgers and classic Greek dishes such as "roulade of Thessaloniki" (a baked filo dough filled with bechamel, potato, bacon and caramelized onion), hummus with toasted pitta and for the vegetarian option, breaded vegetable cutlet.
At dinner time, the ships take it up a notch, leaning into their Greek heritage, as well as the heritage of the crew, who predominantly hail from the Philippines and Indonesia. So for example, you may find a Bakwan sayur vegetable fritter with sambal on the menu next to a Greek favorite of oven-baked pasticcio.
You'll also always find a dish recommended by Diane Kochilas, such as Ikaria longevity greens phyllo pie.
There are also theme nights which take place throughout the cruise, such as seafood, where you'll find a wide selection of both locally caught fish and shellfish, such as calamari, octopus; as well as seafood from further afield, such as mackerel, salmon and shrimp.
And once a cruise (weather permitting), the ships includes a poolside BBQ, complete with mountains of grilled meat, Greek salad and vegetables.
Celestyal's all-inclusive option means wines and beers by the glass are included at lunch and dinner in the dining room and buffet.
The Greek Table Experience has been curated by Diane Kochilas, the host and creator of "My Greek Table," on PBS in the U.S. and Australia, and the author of 18 cookbooks focusing on the cuisine of the region.
The six-course tasting menu sources local ingredients and dishes from the islands the ships visit and is paired with local wines. Highlights include octopus carpaccio in an ouzo dressing; Aegean fisherman's soup; lobster escalope with rice drenched in ouzo and beef tenderloin. The line goes all out with its extraordinary dessert – Floating Greek Island in a Wine Dark Sea, which features rose geranium infused fruit soup and meringues covered with an intricate gold-coloured lattice lid.
The line also offers a "Mediterranean Experience," which features dishes from across the Mediterranean region, including Spanish jamon, Italian antipasti, French crepes and beef loin surf and turf.
As well as the all-included options, new ship Celestyal Journey offers a wide range of specialty restaurants to choose from, with an option to upgrade to an "Enhance" package and get 25% off specialty dining.
The new ship has seven dining venues, including Thalassa Restaurant. These are:
Grill Seekers: This new surf and turf venue your go-to for the finest cuts, most flavoursome, chargrilled dishes and a selection of freshly caught seafood and locally sourced meat.
Cuts include beef tenderloin, T-bone, sirloin, ribeye, fillet as well as two standout options – American Wagyu Sirloin and an Irish Angus Tomahawk Ribeye. There is also a surf and turf option of beef fillet with shrimps.
Desserts include a cheese platter, caramel fondant, black cherry cheesecake and an Oreo cookie cake.
Pink Moon: A first for Celestyal is this Asian-inspired restaurant, with each dish featuring aromatic spices and authentic recipes and including dishes from ramen to family-sized hotpots. Favorites include Vietnamese Pho, Ramen Hong Kong style, which includes pork fillets; won tons, stir fry dishes and Thai Tom Yam Udon Noodles.
Greek Deli: This Greek-inspired venue offers casual, all-day grazing on a variety of local dishes, including Greek bagels, gyros, halloumi and Monastiraki croque, which is similar to an open sandwich layered with mustard, tomato, cheese and egg.
Smoked Olive: This is the ship's Italian restaurant which features a selection of pizzas, pasta, risottos and salads.
Fig & Honey: this is the ship's juice and smoothie bar. It also offers milkshakes, matcha drinks, herb-infused teas, specialty coffees and a wide range of delicious ice creams.
The Chef's Table: Corporate Chef Yves Sou elevates onboard dining with his exclusive four-, five or six-course Chef's Table experience.
Celestyal Olympia offers an all-inclusive dining experience with no specialty restaurants, just the main dining room and the buffet, as well as a poolside grill and a once-a-cruise BBQ.
Food is authentic and Greek, with a wide range of dishes drawn from the region including fresh caught fish and seafood, lamb dishes and delicious chicken stews. You'll find Greek favourites such as moussaka, kleftiko, gyros, fish skewers and of course, plenty of Greek salad and feta cheese.
However, you can opt to upgrade with a steak and seafood menu, which is served in the main dining room. Prices for this start at €25.95 for the grilled beef tenderloin, with an option to go surf and turf for €49.95 or if you are feeling really hungry there is also a Tomahawk ribeye and American Wagyu beef on offer.
One of the absolute pleasures of cruising with Celestyal is discovering wines from across the region.
Both ships feature a wide and varied selection of Greek wines, which are included by the glass at meals.
The range of Greek wines include the famous assyrtiko grape from Santorini and the malagousia grape from Rhodes, all of which can be paired as part of a dining experience, such as The Chef's Table.
There is also a wide selection of international wines drawn from across the world, including South Africa, New Zealand, France and Italy.
Prices are extremely reasonable, with glasses starting at 5.95 euros and bottles at 25 euros, and the Inclusive fare includes select drinks at meals.
Or guests can opt for a premium drinks package by purchasing the Enhance fare and get $160 towards a shore excursion, complimentary one hour Wi-Fi and 25% off specialty dining.