Celebrity’s Dining Changes Reversed Following Feedback

Luminae on Celebrity Ascent (Image: Adam Coulter)

Earlier this month, Hodges Bethge released a YouTube video posted on the Cruise Critic Boards that effectively said: “We heard you. We got it wrong,” and reversed course on all the food and beverage changes implemented earlier this year, the biggest of which was the removal of the “Classic” food choices on the daily menu.

“Classics are coming back, more variety on the menu and chocolate desert every night. They said by Thanksgiving so that is pretty soon,” tfred said, in a comment on the thread.

And susanb10567 added: “I think it is a positive step for them to be putting classics back in its own section…seems like they are trying to make it seem like they are listening…”

Hodges Bethge emphasized that the line is “always listening” to its guests, which is why it made a U-turn: “We are constantly looking at our guest feedback. … So we can look at all of the orders made in our dining rooms and we can see what our guests are choosing, and obviously it’s in our best interests to give them what they want.

“When you look at the data you can easily see what people aren’t ordering and what they are not interested in and so we fixed the menus – we thought – to exactly what our guests are ordering.”

Edge Garden Villa on Celebrity Ascent (Image: Adam Coulter)

However, what the line did not factor in were guests sailing on back-to-backs who crave variety and admitted the line “went too far” with the changes:

“We have a lot of massively loyal guests who are all on Cruise Critic, which is wonderful, and they are sailing with us back-to-back-to-back, so what ended up happening is the things that are getting ordered less really mattered to our most loyal guests.

“So what we quickly realized is we went too far and we had to right-size that, and that’s what we are in the process of doing right now.”

“Our Classics are going to go back into the Classics section of the menu because they are loved, and we are adding back the highest-ordered items.”

As she said in the video, these reverses should be implemented by Thanksgiving.