It’s safe to say, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Celebrity Cruises this year when it comes to keeping its most loyal passengers happy.
First came the changes in dining at the start of this year, which removed “always available” items from the main dining room menu.
Then, more recently, changes in Celebrity’s all-inclusive program sparked heated debate among cruisers. (The line has made the package less inclusive, removing gratuities.)
Not all the changes have been poorly received, though; the line is also in the process of giving its entertainment a significant overhaul.
In an exclusive interview with Cruise Critic onboard the line’s newest ship, Celebrity Ascent – and at the steel cutting ceremony for its next ship, Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Cruises’ President Laura Hodges Bethge addressed these changes and spoke about what cruisers can expect next for the line.
Earlier this month, Hodges Bethge released a YouTube video posted on the Cruise Critic Boards that effectively said: “We heard you. We got it wrong,” and reversed course on all the food and beverage changes implemented earlier this year, the biggest of which was the removal of the “Classic” food choices on the daily menu.
“Classics are coming back, more variety on the menu and chocolate desert every night. They said by Thanksgiving so that is pretty soon,” tfred said, in a comment on the thread.
And susanb10567 added: “I think it is a positive step for them to be putting classics back in its own section…seems like they are trying to make it seem like they are listening…”
Hodges Bethge emphasized that the line is “always listening” to its guests, which is why it made a U-turn: “We are constantly looking at our guest feedback. … So we can look at all of the orders made in our dining rooms and we can see what our guests are choosing, and obviously it’s in our best interests to give them what they want.
“When you look at the data you can easily see what people aren’t ordering and what they are not interested in and so we fixed the menus – we thought – to exactly what our guests are ordering.”
However, what the line did not factor in were guests sailing on back-to-backs who crave variety and admitted the line “went too far” with the changes:
“We have a lot of massively loyal guests who are all on Cruise Critic, which is wonderful, and they are sailing with us back-to-back-to-back, so what ended up happening is the things that are getting ordered less really mattered to our most loyal guests.
“So what we quickly realized is we went too far and we had to right-size that, and that’s what we are in the process of doing right now.”
“Our Classics are going to go back into the Classics section of the menu because they are loved, and we are adding back the highest-ordered items.”
As she said in the video, these reverses should be implemented by Thanksgiving.
At the start of this month, Celebrity removed gratuities from its all-inclusive program, which also includes Wi-Fi and the Classic Drink Package – a move that also raised concerns among loyalists that this is another move away from Celebrity’s premium offering.
As we wrote in October, the change sparked a heated debate amongst Cruise Critic members, who thought it pointed to an identity crisis in the line.
Hodges Bethge defended the move, citing “choice” as the driving reason:
“Our guests want choice, so again everything that I do, believe it or not, is really driven by what they say, and they want choice.
“When you look at the all-inclusive package, why guests were booking it, every piece of research says they are booking it because of the beverage. It’s the beverage that’s driving it.
“And we want to make sure we are remaining competitive in general, so it’s really important for us to give guests what they want.”
However, it’s still not clear how the move offers better value for the cruiser, especially when Celebrity has just raised the cost of gratuities.
She added: “I feel as long as we listen, we are always going to be OK. It doesn’t mean we are always going to get it right, but when we get it wrong, we listen and we fix it.
“I hope our customers understand that over time we have to grow and change and develop as a brand, and sometimes we’re going to do things that blow your mind and make you really happy, and other times they’re going to go: ‘Oh I don’t really like that’.”
Celebrity Ascent, which launches December 3 in Fort Lauderdale, ups the entertainment ante several notches ; it will be a test ship for a possible rollout of several new shows.
These include a Resort Deck Party, with a DJ and live bands; three new theater shows – Awaken, Residency and Bridges – and a number of immersive live shows and performances, including Smoke and Ivory and three new shows in Eden.
As Hodges Bethge said in her video, she and her team recently sailed onboard Celebrity Equinox, and they were blown away by how enthusiastic cruisers were when it came to entertainment.
“They love our activities; they want more of them. They want really great entertainment at night.
“It’s harder to roll out the new shows, but the activities absolutely. The Resort Deck Party, that will be rolled out over time to all of our Edge-class ships.”
She said the most well-attended shows were game-show style shows – so cruisers should expect more of them.
When asked if we could expect any Broadway-style shows, such as on sister brand Royal Caribbean, she said: “I never say never to anything.”