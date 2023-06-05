Celebrity Cruises Packing List

Something Warm

Not much ruins a cruise like being too cold when you just want to be enjoying yourself. We haven't seen it too often in the Caribbean -- except for those who forget how air-conditioned a ship can be -- but we've spotted numerous cruisers in Alaska and Europe ill prepared for the cooler temperatures. (A whale watching trip in shorts and a tee will put a damper on any actual whale sightings.) Regardless of where you're cruising, we recommend bringing pants and a stylish black fleece zip-up sweater so you're prepared for all possibilities.