Celebrity Cruises Line Refund Policies

Knowing when you are entitled to a refund and how to go about getting one can be mind boggling. Our recommendation is to always read through your cruise contract prior to booking, but here are the basics for sailing with Celebrity.
Like most cruise lines, Celebrity refunds triggered by guest cancellations are based on length of cruise and the number of days prior to sailing.
Celebrity is continuing its Cruise with Confidence 48-hour cancellation window on bookings made through May 31, 2021. Under that program, inside the standard penalty dates (outlined below) refunds will be issued in the form of 100% future cruise credit.
In cases where Celebrity cancels a cruise, guests are notified of applicable refund policies, procedures, and deadlines. That information is also on the line's celebritycruises.com website.
COVID-19 specific refunds: Celebrity's policy is to issue refunds or future cruise credit, either full or prorated, for guests who test positive, have been in close contact with an infected person, or exhibits symptoms during the 14 days prior to departure or during the cruise, who are denied boarding or disembarked, provided they have adhered to all COVID-related policies as outlined in the Cruise Ticket Contract.
Pricing guarantees: Celebrity's Best Price Guarantee essentially protects both the price you book at and the added offers available for that sailing. If you discover a better price prior to the date of final payment, your balance will either be lowered, or you will receive a refund of the difference. Matching offers you missed out on will be added to your onboard account. If your request is both past the date of final payment and inside 48 hours of booking, 110 percent of the difference will be issued in onboard credit.
When you cancel the cruise: For cruises of four nights or less, full refunds are issued until 75 days before sailing. Refunds are issued through 90 days before sailing on longer cruises. Inside those dates, cancellation fees will apply according to the timeframes found below. Exceptions are any cruise booked under special non-refundable terms. Taxes, fees, and port charges are refundable on all cancellations other than mid-cruise early departures and no-shows.
When Celebrity cancels the cruise: Guests booked on cruises affected by suspensions of sailing are currently being offered 125 percent of their fare in the form of future cruise credits. Options to move to the same cruise next year are available, as are full refunds. Pre-purchased shore excursions, specialty dining, or other onboard packages are refundable, and in some cases, may be available as onboard credit, with a 25 percent bonus. These options must be requested by specific cut-off dates provided at with your notification, otherwise the future cruise credits are automatically issued.
On cruises cancelled or shortened due to mechanical issues prior to or during sailing, passengers should expect full or partial refunds.
Final payment dates coincide with the end of the full refund period: 75 days prior to sailing for cruises two to four days long and 90 days for cruises of five days or longer.
If you must cancel the cruise: Cancellation fees are charged according to the number of days before sailing at the time of cancellation. On cruises of five nights or longer, you lose 25 percent of the fare between 89 and 75 days before sailing. On all cruises, you lose 50 percent of the fare between days 74 and 61 before sailing, 75 percent of the fare between days 60 and 31, and 100 percent of the fare inside 30 days before sailing.
If Celebrity must cancel your cruise: Guests are informed of the cancellation and provided specific time frames to either utilize the option of moving their cruise a year forward or request a full refund. Beyond those time frames, future cruise credit is issued.
Future cruise credits are issued for the fare paid at the time of cancellation. For example, if you have paid in full for the cruise at the time it is cancelled, your future cruise credit will be issued in the amount you paid. If you have only paid a deposit, the future cruise credit would be for that amount, not the full fare of the cruise.
Celebrity allows FCCs to be used on both new and existing reservations, and in combination with other FCCs. Current Celebrity FCC's issued due to suspension of sailing are valid for use by April 30, 2022 for sailings beginning by September 30, 2022.
Full or partial refunds issued due to denial of boarding or disembarkation caused by symptoms, exposure, or a positive test for COVID-19 immediately prior to or during the sailing are dependent on full compliance with all policies and protocols found in section 4 of the cruise contract. Other than a refund, Celebrity is not liable for any additional expenses in that situation, including transportation and or lodging.
When either you or the cruise line cancel a cruise, any additional travel plans made through a third party must be cancelled independently. Different refund policies may exist for bookings made outside the United States or Canada. Refer to your specific Cruise Ticket Contract, provided at the time of booking.
Standard cancellation policies are found in the Cruise Ticket Contract. Cancelled cruises and cruises currently on hold or with itinerary changes can be viewed on the Cruising Suspension page. Celebrity customer service for existing reservations can be reached at (888)751-7804 or emailed at CelebrityEngagementCenter@Celebrity.com. Captain's Club members may call (844)418-6824.
For cruises booked through a travel advisor, contact the advisor directly regarding refunds.