Get ready to imbibe with this quick guide to Celebrity Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Celebrity cruises?

Celebrity Cruises' minimum drinking age for all alcoholic beverages is 21 years of age. However, on cruises departing from countries where legal drinking ages are younger than 21 (including in Europe, South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand), the onboard drinking age is 18.

Can I bring booze onboard a Celebrity cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: No alcoholic beverages may be brought onboard for consumption, with the exception of two bottles of wine at embarkation. When consumed in any shipboard bar or dining venue, there's a corkage fee of $25 per bottle.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Alcoholic beverages purchased ashore will be held until the last day of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Onboard purchases from the gift shop of any bottle of alcohol will be held until just prior to the cruise's conclusion.

Are free drinks available onboard Celebrity cruises?

Look for free Champagne when boarding the ship; cruisers also get a complimentary cocktail at dinner on semiformal "Evening Chic" nights, and drinks are free at art auctions, too.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Celebrity ships have several specialty bars onboard, which vary by ship. Cellar Masters offers a daily wine tasting in the afternoon or evening, featuring a different wine region each day and including discussions with knowledgeable sommeliers. Martini Bar & Crush offers a menu of martinis and hosts vodka and caviar tastings at its ice-topped bar, while World Class Bar serves handcrafted cocktails. Slush specializes in frozen cocktails, served poolside, while the Gastrobar serves up more than 40 types of beers, along with cocktails and wine.

