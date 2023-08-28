With dozens of monthly calls in the Bahamas, and several of their ships registered in the island country, Carnival Cruise Line maintains a sizeable presence in the idyllic archipelago.
And now, the cruise line will have its very own port to call home. The cruise port, called "Celebration Key," will be Carnival's first private destination. The name reveal comes 15 months after the cruise line began construction on the island of Grand Bahama.
"We are working very closely with the Government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide," said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, every day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making with a variety of experiences and something for everyone.”
Celebration Key is the first port destination that's been exclusively designed for Carnival Cruise Line. The port will be located on the south coast of the island of Grand Bahama, some 20 miles east of Freeport.
Carnival revealed that Celebration Key will be able to welcome two million guests each year. The port's cruise pier will be able to simultaneously accommodate up to two of the cruise line's Excel-class ships -- which are currently the largest and newest ships in the fleet. The Excel-class currently consists of sister ships Carnival Celebration and Carnival Mardi Gras, with Carnival Jubilee set to arrive in late 2023.
According to the cruise line, Celebration Key will feature various attractions and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach, and Bahamian-operated retail food and beverage options for Carnival passengers.
Carnival has not yet revealed concrete details about its new Bahamian port. The cruise line did share, however, that in late September 2023 it will announce further details about Celebration Key. At this time, sales will open for the first itineraries of at least 10 ships from multiple homeports that will include calls to Celebration Key. Carnival also revealed that the first cruises will arrive at Celebration Key in July 2025.