With dozens of monthly calls in the Bahamas, and several of their ships registered in the island country, Carnival Cruise Line maintains a sizeable presence in the idyllic archipelago.

And now, the cruise line will have its very own port to call home. The cruise port, called "Celebration Key," will be Carnival's first private destination. The name reveal comes 15 months after the cruise line began construction on the island of Grand Bahama.

"We are working very closely with the Government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide," said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, every day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making with a variety of experiences and something for everyone.”