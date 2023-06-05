Carnival Vista Tour

Carnival Cruise Line's first Vista-class ship, Carnival Vista, has consistently won over Cruise Critic readers and editors since its launch -- even picking up "Best Ship" at the 2016 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks awards.

The 3,934-passenger ship debuted a host of new features for the line, among them Carnival Vista Havana Suites, part of the Havana Cabana category, with exclusive access to the aft Havana pool; an IMAX movie theater and the New England-style Seafood Shack. Then there's the Carnival Vista Skyride, an included feature that sees passengers cycle around a suspended two-lane course on a recumbent bike, high above the ship.

Join us on a photo tour of Carnival Vista courtesy of Cruise Critic members and discover your next voyage here.